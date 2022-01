The Texas mom who was charged after her COVID-positive son was found in the trunk of her car at a testing site has received support from the community. Sarah Beam, who is a teacher at Cypress Falls High School in Houston, is being described as "the best teacher ever" and "a teacher with a heart of gold" in signs hanging outside her home. The bright signs also read, "We appreciate you," and "your students have your back," WFAA reported.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO