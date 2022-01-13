ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Best new beauty trends to watch out for and try in 2022

By Jacqueline Laurean Yates
ABC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter roughly two years of heightened lifestyle changes ranging from a looming pandemic and supply chain issues to "The Great Resignation" and elevated mental health advocacy, another thing to watch for is the ever-changing set of beauty trends slated to take over in 2022. While everything from DIY manicures...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Stylists Say These Are the Best Haircuts For Thin Hair

Sometimes it's best to pick a haircut based on your hair type instead of following the latest trends. If you have thin hair, the best haircuts for you include the lob, the bob, the bixie, and the pixie. In addition to picking the right cut, there are styling changes you...
HAIR CARE
CNET

15 beauty brands you should try in 2022

It's a new year, and what better way to celebrate it than new skin-care products to up your beauty game? For those of you who have been on the lookout for new brands to add to your daily routine, I'm excited to put a few new ones on your radar.
SKIN CARE
ABC News

Jennifer Aniston shows off bare-faced beauty and 'humidity' hair

Jennifer Aniston and her hair have continued to capture the attention of so many fans. The actress posted a makeup-free selfie of herself along with a head full of tousled wavy strands. "Okay, Humidity... Let's go," she captioned the images. Since posting, Aniston's post has garnered over 2 million likes...
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

I Tried Rare Beauty’s New Bronzer Sticks to Get Snatched Cheeks like Selena Gomez

One makeup trend I’m loving in 2022 is the return of less-is-more when it comes to contouring. Gone are the days of spending 20 minutes sculpting and baking. Instead, it’s all about a little cream contour where you want it and you’re out the door. That’s probably why Rare Beauty released its Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Sticks. Folks are loving easy-to-use wands and sticks these days. They’re for a natural-looking — but slightly more snatched — version of you. And that’s exactly what makes Rare Beauty’s new launch so exciting. Before I tried the Bronzer Sticks, I watched Selena Gomez apply...
MAKEUP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Drew Barrymore
Golf Digest

Trend Watch: The best collarless golf shirts for men and women right now

*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. Over the past several years, the golf world has become increasingly accepting of casual clothing trends. Comfort is the priority for golf apparel...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Face Oil Is So ‘Magical,’ They Stopped Wearing Makeup

When winter hits—and boy, has it hit this year—skin can tend to become dry and dull. But you can prevent winter gloom from getting your skin down. There’s a sprinkling of skincare products that can help you out by giving you a much needed boost of radiance. We dug up one that’s enriched with the best ingredients for combating dull winter skin. Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is here to rescue your complexion from the season’s cold wrath. It illuminates your complexion by coating your skin in cold-pressed, nutrient-rich extracts.  “Throw your makeup away,” wrote one fan,...
SKIN CARE
purewow.com

The Biggest Beauty Trend That Will Absolutely Rule 2022

We’ve got to be honest: In a time when there is so much uncertainty around us, it can feel especially frivolous to write about beauty trends. But perhaps a bit of frivolity is exactly what we need these days?. As we head into a new year, there are still...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Google Trends#Beauty Vlogger#Best Products#Pinterest#Gma#Goodmorningamerica Com#Abc#Pantone
The Independent

14 best fake tans for hot girl summer: From mousse to gel formulas

As travel remains challenging and summer holidays look set to be up in the air for another year, we’re lusting after that all-year-round glow more than ever. So now is the time to fake it until you make it (quite literally). And with more and more countries opening their borders for travel, why not get in the hopeful holiday spirit with a fake tan that will help you stay golden throughout the seasons.One of the more controversial beauty products, many of us steer clear of fake tanning through fear of looking like an oompa loompa, smelling like a biscuit or...
SKIN CARE
Glamour

8 Beauty Products Glamour Editors Are Trying in 2022

With a new year comes new year's resolutions—and a fresh look at our beauty products. But before you think we're here to just give you another thing to add to your to-do list, it's important to note that making beauty resolutions is not like committing to Dry January or any other so-called self-improvement plans that come around this time of year. We completely understand if the word resolutions makes you cringe, cry, or throw your hands up in the air in defeat. It's no secret that the past few years have been challenging, and resolutions can be especially daunting in 2022. (We're just trying to stay afloat here, people!) Still, there are some goals you can get excited about.
SKIN CARE
Miami Herald

The Best New Beauty Launches of 2022: From Lip Masks to Primers

Beauty talk! Whether you’re browsing online, scanning the shelves at Sephora or taking note of what celebs swear by, it’s easy to find yourself overloaded by all the options. But fear not, because whether you’re on the hunt for skincare that’s going to revolutionize your routine or makeup that’ll up your glam game, we’ve got you covered.
MAKEUP
StyleCaster

Yes, Corsets Are Still Trending—Here’s How To Style ‘Em

I vividly remember “backwards inside out day” at my Elementary school being my favorite spirit day theme. It was a day designed for breaking fashion rules, and I loved putting together an outfit that was technically “wrong”. Looking at the landscape of fashion now, it seems like every day is a celebration of “backwards inside out day”! Pieces that were once meant to be hidden under layers of clothing have come to the surface of style. Bras are being worn under blazers as tops, influencers and celebrities are proudly posting photos in shapewear and my TikTok FYP is a masterclass...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Parade

New Trend Alert! Look Dope In 2022 and Try 'Dopamine Dressing' With 20 New Looks!

At Parade, we’re here to keep you up with the latest fashion trends so you find out before your friends. The latest trend being talked about for 2022 is called “dopamine dressing.” So what is this dopamine dressing trend all about exactly? Dopamine dressing is all about dressing loud with vibrant and colorful pieces, whether it’s a pop of color or a bold outfit. There are four categories that are trending particularly in the fashion world: Fuchsia outfits, color-blocking outfits, emerald green dresses and pink shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

As Seen on Queer Eye: Shop the Fashion, Home Decor & Grooming Products from the Netflix Show

Table of Contents Fashion Brands Seen on Queer Eye Kitchen Gadgets Seen on Queer Eye Home Decor Seen on Queer Eye Grooming & Hair Care Seen on Queer Eye For six seasons (has it been that long?) we’ve binged, watched and re-watched Netflix’s Queer Eye so many times that we can quote lines from the show. This season the fab five have settled down in Austin, Texas, and it’s easy to drool over the southern food, the sights and the decor when watching the show. Speaking of episodes, if you’re like us, when you’re watching an episode, you hit rewind trying to figure out what skin...
AUSTIN, TX
SPY

These Are the Best Affordable Dress Shirt Brands for $100 or Less

When it comes to looking professional, men flock to throw on their best-tailored suit. And while your blazer, shoes, or tie may typically receive all of the attention, it’s the dress shirt that is the true star of the show.  A dress shirt can take one of your simple outfits and make it feel new and refreshed. For instance, instead of pairing the traditional white button-down shirt with your go-to suit, opt for a colorful top to offset the ensemble. As a guy, it’s valuable to have an assortment of different dress shirts in your wardrobe. It allows you to mix...
APPAREL
Robb Report

The 5 Best Hair-Growth Serums for Men, and How to Use Them

My partner and I have two very different approaches to combating hair loss. I’m all-in on the pills, potions and procedures: that’s finasteride, minoxidil and even a hair transplant—and I’m more than content with the full, natural-looking results. He, on the other hand, prefers the “less clinical” route and relies heavily on hair growth and haif fortifying serums as well as a healthy lifestyle and an anti-hair loss shower and styling regimen. It’s those hair serums we’ll address today, which work a lot like facial serums in that they deliver nourishing ingredients to the scalp and follicle to promote stronger,...
HAIR CARE
PopSugar

This New iPhone Planet Wallpaper Trend Is Literally Out of This World

A new year, a new you, a new trendy interstellar wallpaper for your iPhone. Yes, that's correct: swirled planet wallpaper is going viral on TikTok right now (and in real life, of course), but it's not your typical pre-designed planet wallpaper you might be thinking of. Basically, if you've been looking to upgrade your iPhone's background to something creative and fresh that reminds you of your place in the galaxy, there's a way to do it. TikTok users are making galactic designs by morphing pictures they've taken into marbled planets and setting them as their phone backgrounds. On the surface, this might sound weird, but once you learn how to make your own planet wallpaper, you'll realize how special it truly is, especially if you're into clever photo editing hacks. To get started, you just need the app Picsart, a picture you love, and to follow the below steps to create a whole galaxy of planets out of your photos.
CELL PHONES
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Is Casual Chic in a White Layered Top, Pink Stretch Pants and Multicolored Balenciaga sneakers

Hailey Bieber gives a lesson in color with her latest look. The model was spotted yesterday out and about in Los Angeles with Alexa Demie, a star on HBO’s “Euphoria”, while wearing a casual, functional outfit. For the ensemble, Bieber donned a white cropped polo-style button-up short sleeve top paired with a long-sleeve waffle-knit cropped shirt for a layered effect. On the lower half, she threw on a pair of pink stretch pants that added a pop of color. She accessorized the moment with dainty necklaces, gold hoop earrings and square black sunglasses. When it came down to footwear, Bieber opted for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
probuilder.com

Out With the Old and In With the New: 10 Interior Design Trends To Ditch In 2022

Americans nave been spending more time in their homes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and as a result, homeowners are constantly revamping interior design trends to stay happy and comfortable in their living spaces. Styles that were popular in 2021 may be overshadowed by new design details in 2022, especially as functionality goes to the forefront to accommodate post-pandemic life at home.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy