Best new beauty trends to watch out for and try in 2022

A new year, a new you, a new trendy interstellar wallpaper for your iPhone. Yes, that's correct: swirled planet wallpaper is going viral on TikTok right now (and in real life, of course), but it's not your typical pre-designed planet wallpaper you might be thinking of. Basically, if you've been looking to upgrade your iPhone's background to something creative and fresh that reminds you of your place in the galaxy, there's a way to do it. TikTok users are making galactic designs by morphing pictures they've taken into marbled planets and setting them as their phone backgrounds. On the surface, this might sound weird, but once you learn how to make your own planet wallpaper, you'll realize how special it truly is, especially if you're into clever photo editing hacks. To get started, you just need the app Picsart, a picture you love, and to follow the below steps to create a whole galaxy of planets out of your photos.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO