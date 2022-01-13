ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kevin McCarthy says he won't cooperate with the House Capitol-riot committee

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RN0kH_0dkTFFNn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZ5gO_0dkTFFNn00
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the Jan. 6 committee is "illegitimate" and he won't contribute.
  • The committee, which is investigating the Capitol riot, had asked for his voluntary contribution.
  • McCarthy accused it of an "abuse of power" and designed to harm Republicans.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would not cooperate with the January 6 committee.

McCarthy said in a Wednesday statement that the committee investigating the Capitol riot was "illegitimate."

"As a representative and the leader of the minority party, it is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee's abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward," he said.

He also criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and said that the committee was not doing "legitimate" work.

"This committee is not conducting a legitimate investigation as Speaker Pelosi took the unprecedented action of rejecting the Republican members I named to serve on the committee," he said.

"It is not serving any legislative purpose. The committee's only objective is to attempt to damage its political opponents – acting like the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee one day and the DOJ the next."

His statement came hours after the committee asked McCarthy for his voluntary contribution , a sign that the investigation is honing in on top Republicans.

In a Wednesday letter to McCarthy, the committee noted that he had acknowledged speaking to former President Donald Trump as the riot was underway, and that he spoke of Trump's actions on January 6 in a speech on the House floor a week later.

McCarthy said in his House-floor speech that Trump bore "responsibility" for the attack, and briefly suggested that Trump should be censured. But he has since defended efforts to overturn the election results, and called for people to move on from the insurrection.

McCarthy said in his Wednesday statement that the committee "now ... wants to interview me about public statements that have been shared with the world, and private conversations not remotely related to the violence that unfolded at the Capitol. I have nothing else to add."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 5

Michelle M.
3d ago

His statement says all they need to know while he says it is geared to "harm Republicans" the reality is what he has to say would be damning for his party. If there was not an issue at hand, there would be no problem with transparency. This is a lawmaker. a speaker for his party and his behavior in the midst of an investigation shows the depth of the new republican party's inability to to be truthful or the law. This investigation was to get answer FOR THE PEOPLE. We asked for it. The Republican response have been destructively willful toward the entire process. They are hostile witnesses and their guilt is implied by their actions. Time for the DOJ to step in and start charging these people

Reply(2)
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Seditious conspiracy charge, Kevin McCarthy defiance: Jan. 6 probe goes nuclear

If any further proof were needed that Donald Trump is the dominant force in his party, just look at the latest maneuver by Lindsey Graham. Graham, who said awful things about Trump when he ran against him but later became a golfing buddy and confidant, is a leading evangelist for a GOP led by the former president. Trump has declared rhetorical war on Mitch McConnell, calling him a "loser" and "old crow," among other epithets.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Select Committee#Republicans#House#Doj
POLITICO

Josh Hawley says he would have voted against a resolution honoring Capitol workers for their service during the Jan. 6 attack.

Hawley objected to the measure's referencing of "violent insurrectionists." What happened: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said he would have opposed a resolution thanking Capitol personnel, including custodial and food preparation staff, for their work during the Jan. 6 insurrection and throughout the pandemic. In a statement included in the Congressional Record, Hawley said the bill was written to "score cheap partisan political points," objecting in particular to the use of the phrase "violent insurrectionists."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republicans say they will make Hunter Biden testify in Congress if they take back the House and ask 'many questions' on his artwork and consulting deals

Republicans are threatening to make Hunter Biden testify before Congress if they take back the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections. 'We have a lot of questions about where he gets his money, from his artwork and from his consulting deals,' Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, told CNN.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy hits out at CNN in testy exchange over his refusal to testify in January 6 probe

Kevin McCarthy mocked CNN after one of the network’s reporters asked if the House Minority Leader was covering up his role in the US Capitol riot.CNN"s chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju asked Mr McCarthy why the public shouldn’t conclude he was trying to "hide something" and prevent the "facts from coming out".Mr McCarthy, who has rejected a January 6 select committee’s request for information, fired back it was a "great question", but before answering added in a knock on Mr Raju’s network"I hope that everything gets corrected at CNN, work through all that with the, your employees," Mr McCarthy said.CNN...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Kevin McCarthy’s coverup for Trump may be hiding knowledge of possible crimes

Let’s be clear: In refusing to testify to the House select committee examining Jan. 6, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy may well be helping to cover up potential crimes committed by Donald Trump. The California Republican has announced that he will not cooperate with the select committee, which has...
POTUS
The Independent

Kayleigh McEnany appears before Capitol riot committee, reports say

Kayleigh McEnany has reportedly testified before Congress’s 6 January insurrection committee, marking one of the highest-profile contributions to the investigation so far for a former Trump administration official.On Wednesday, investigators reportedly virtually questioned Ms McEnany, who served as White House press secretary and a Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson.The House select committee probing the 6 January riots at the US Capitol announced their intent to seek information from the former press official last month, writing that Ms McEnany “"made multiple public statements from the White House and elsewhere about purported fraud in the November 2020 election.”The Independent has attempted to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Jan. 6 committee broaches witness tampering and Trump

A few weeks ago, Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) floated a specific crime she suggested President Donald Trump might have committed that day: “corruptly” obstructing or attempting to obstruct an “official proceeding” — that is, Congress’s counting of electoral votes. On...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

360K+
Followers
23K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy