Dollar Held on to Post-CPI Losses

By KBC Bank
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS headline inflation in December hit the expected 4-decade high of 7% mark yesterday, even as energy and natural gas prices – a month’s-long driver – eased month over month. In another sign of broadening price pressures, the core gauge accelerated more significantly from 4.9% y/y (0.5% m/m) to 5.5% y/y...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

US Bad Data Dump; But It’s Inflation That Matters!

The US released a host of December economic data this morning, and all missed BIGLY. December Retail Sales was -1.9% MoM vs and expectation of 0% and a lower revised November print to 0.2% MoM. This was apparently due to people moving forward their holiday shopping to make sure items arrived on time. December’s Retail Sales ex-Autos print was -2.3% MoM vs +0.2% MoM expected and a lower revised November print to 0.1% MoM. Also, this morning, the US released Industrial Production for December at -0.1% MoM vs +0.3% MoM expected. The November print was revised slightly higher to 0.7% MoM for November; however, the revision wasn’t enough to make December’s print stronger. Manufacturing Production for December was -0.3% MoM vs +0.5% MoM expected and a lower revised print for November of 0.6%. Again, a miss.
BUSINESS
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: U.S. Dollar Stumbles to Start the Year

Inflation is intensifying and consumer activity is cooling, data covering the month of December reveal. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 7.0% year-over-year, the fastest increase in nearly 40 years. Similarly, the Producer Price Index (PPI) was up 9.7% over the year. Meanwhile, retail sales unexpectedly declined 1.9% in the final month of the year.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

The Weekly Bottom Line: Eyeing Inflation Like a Hawk

Equity markets saw further losses this week, following more hawkish messaging from the Fed. Between Powell and Brainard’s confirmation hearings and other Fed speakers, the signals for a March rate hike are flashing loud and clear. December’s inflation data supported the case for a rate hike, with headline inflation...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Market Report: U.S. Dollar's Short-Term Weakness Post CPI; Gold Shines

The markets remained tense as investors awaited the announcement of U.S CPI data on Wednesday. Headline inflation was at its highest level since 1982, at 7%, and core inflation was up 0.1 percent more than expected, further weakening the dollar across both major and minor counterparts. Fed Governors were unanimous...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy. A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) that its profitability may fall...
STOCKS
jack1065.com

Dollar heads for weekly loss as longs lose faith

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The dollar headed for its largest weekly fall in eight months on Friday as investors trimmed long positions and deemed, for now, that several U.S. rate hikes this year are fully priced in. In a week where data showed U.S. inflation at its hottest since the...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Monetary Policy Tightening Focus

Today is the last day that the Fed can send any signals ahead of the January meeting, as the blackout period starts tomorrow. With the Fed signalling increasing support for a March rate hike and the beginning of quantitative tightening later this year, we are not sure we will hear any significant new signals from the Fed today.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Yen Rebounding on Weaker Risk Sentiment, Dollar Still Very Weak

Yen trades broadly higher in Asian session, following broad based weakness in the stock markets. Nevertheless, mild risk-off sentiment is providing no support to Dollar, nor the hawkish comments from Fed officials. Dollar remains the worst performing one for the week, followed by Swiss Franc. Yen is now the strongest, followed by Aussie and Kiwi. The economic calendar is active today with UK GDP and US retail sales, which could be market moving.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

DXY: What is Going on with the Dollar?

Inflation is a hot topic and will likely dominate the agenda for most of the year. Yet despite rising to 7.0%, the highest print since the 80s, the CPI measure of inflation failed to have the sort of impact you would expect from the dollar. The greenback fell across the board on Wednesday, before extending its declines in the first half of today’s session, as the PPI measure of inflation also had not impact.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Will Earnings Reverse the Fed-Induced Pessimism?

Optimism about a less dovish speech from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell and a ‘not higher than expected inflation print earlier this week remained rather short-lived, as other FOMC officials didn’t beat about the bush and hinted at an imminent rate hike in the US. Rate-sensitive...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Japanese Yen Extends Gains

The Japanese yen continues to roll, with gains for a third successive day. USD/JPY has fallen below the 114 line and is now at its lowest level since December 21st. The yen has enjoyed an outstanding week, as USD/JPY is down 1.42%, its sharpest one-week decline since June 2020. Only...
BUSINESS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wall St posts losses for 2nd week

Jan 14 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL ST POSTS LOSSES FOR 2ND WEEK (1610 EST/2110 GMT) The S&P 500 (.SPX) and Nasdaq (.IXIC) ended a volatile session higher on...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

The (anti-)inflation hype that dominated markets and Fed speak at the start of the year finally took a breather after yesterday’s US CPI (7.0%) printing at the highest level in almost 40 years. Fed governors recently came to a consensus that runaway inflation and a tight labour market ask for an interest rate lift-off at the March meeting. Three rate hikes this year is a minimum, more is likely, as is an early reduction of the Fed balance sheet. However, yesterday’s post-CPI reaction indicated that this scenario is discounted. ‘New news’ is needed for markets to further ride the policy normalization trade. Today’s data didn’t provide that. US PPI inflation printed close to expectations (final demand at 9.7% Y/Y from 9.8%). US jobless claims even surprised on the soft side of expectations rising from 207 000 to 230 000. The new corona spike might be in play but statistical issues probably also complicate a correct interpretation. The releases had no big impact, but allowed yesterday’s correction to continue. Aside from a thin news flow, technical considerations also continued hampering further directional price action on core interest rate markets. US yields are losing about 1-2 bps across the curve. The US 10-y yield (1.73%) eases slightly further off the key 1.80%/1.77% resistance area. The German 10-y yield (-0.07%) also lacks impetus to try to leave negative territory. ECB’s de Guindos admitted that inflation might not be as transitory as earlier thought. He considers the development in energy prices to be key for inflation. However, he still sees no second round effects in term of wage pressures. So, for now, he doesn’t draw any ‘hawkish’ conclusions on monetary policy yet. The German yields curve (temporarily) returned to ‘standard habits’, bull flattening with yields declining between 0.6 bp (2-y) and 3.0 bps (30-y). European equities mostly trade with gains of less than 0.5%. US indices open marginally stronger. Brent oil is holding within reach of the $85 p/b level.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Earnings to Bring Normality

It’s been a rollercoaster start to the year and as we head into earnings season, it’s hard to say exactly where investors stand. Blocking out the January noise is one thing but it’s made far more complicated by omicron, inflation, and the rapid evolution of monetary policy. Yesterday’s reaction to the inflation data was a case in point. The data mostly exceeded expectations, albeit marginally, while headline inflation was a near 40-year high of 7%. And yet the response was broadly positive.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Speeds Down a Slippery Slope; Stocks Steady

Dollar extends inflation decline; initial jobless claims tick higher. The latest CPI inflation report out of the United States was not a big surprise on Wednesday. Despite a minor pickup in the core measure, the annual headline gauge came in line with expectations at 7.0% – the highest since 1982.
BUSINESS

