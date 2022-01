Atom Coin Price looks bullish going by the technical patterns. Bollinger bands are diverging with the coin trading in the upper band of the indicator. Atom Coin is on a strong bull-dominated phase at the moment. The coin has formed a golden crossover on the daily chart with the 20 Day Moving Average (MA) moving over the 50 and 100 days MAs. The coin has good supports at $ 25.50 and $ 20.00 zones. Having said that the coin is nearing its long-term resistance (4-month old resistance) at $ 45.00 level. The coin looks in a good position to break the resistance at the moment. The coin started a bearish momentum in November and continued it till mid-December after which the coin steadily moved up to the current position with minor hiccups along the way. Volumes for the coin are also decent.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO