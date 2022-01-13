ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Oil Continues Upward

By Orbex
actionforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWTI crude climbed higher after a larger-than-expected fall in US inventories. A close above the daily resistance at 79.00...

www.actionforex.com

thedallasnews.net

US oil output to set new record

The rise in production may help push down prices of gasoline, jet fuel and other products. US crude oil production is set to exceed pre-pandemic levels next year, driven by a jump in shale output as higher prices push producers to drill more wells to offset declining rates, the Energy Information Administration says.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

US proved oil reserves diminished by fifth

Proved oil reserves in the country reportedly slipped by 8.4 billion barrels last year. Proved oil reserves in the United States slipped 19% over the course of 2020, from 44.2 billion barrels to 35.8 billion barrels, according to fresh data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The new EIA data...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures extend losses as EIA says U.S. supplies stand above the 5-year average

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday a hefty weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies, but said total inventories stand above their five-year average. Domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 179 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 7, according to the EIA. That compared with the average decline of 177 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts, which pegged the five-year average supply decline for the period at 155 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.016 trillion cubic feet, down 199 billion cubic feet from a year ago, but 72 billion cubic feet above the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, February natural gas declined by 41.6 cents, or 8.6%, at $4.441 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.465 shortly before the data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower, a day after climbing to a 2-month high

Oil declined Thursday, falling back a day after settling at the highest price in two months. Prices fell despite continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, "signaling that the move higher in oil futures over the past month may have once again gotten too far ahead of the physical market reality," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Hopes of "omicron burning through the population quickly has caused many to overlook the impact the current global wave of the virus is having on demand," he said. However, Wednesday's Energy Information Administration report "emphasized just how hard it is hitting gasoline demand despite the lack of new U.S. lockdowns." February West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

Oil prices continue to recover ahead of DOE report

Oil prices are managing to extend the upward move and have recovered most of the losses from the November drop as Brent broke above the $84 level today after gaining over 4% this week and as WTI continues to hover around $81. While oil has been increasingly volatile lately, some concerns regarding production capacities and an improving pandemic situation are adding pressure as traders await today’s department of energy inventory report from the US. If the DOE report confirms yesterday’s API data, which showed a slight drop, it could lead to renewed price pressure and potential supply issues as general inflation remains a key topic of concern. On the other hand, an increase in inventories could alleviate some of this pressure and potentially bring some more fluctuations in the short term.
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

Oil rally to continue in 2022 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, some analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude to $90 or even above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

US oil inventories dropped -4.6m barrels, WTI extending rally

US commercial crude oil inventories dropped -4.6m barrels in the week ending January 7. At 413.3m barrels, crude oil inventories are about -8% below the five year average for this time of year. Gasoline inventories rose 8m barrels. Distillate rose 2.5m barrels. Propane/propylene dropped -3.4m barrels. Total commercial petroleum inventories...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Chainlink price likely to rally 25% as LINK continues to trend upward

Chainlink price is bouncing off $25.92, the trading range’s midpoint, suggesting more upside. LINK will likely face a formidable resistance barrier at $33.62, where its gains will be capped. A breakdown of the $18.64 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis. Chainlink price reveals that it wants to continue...
STOCKS
investing.com

Oil Rally Continues, Oblivious to U.S. Fuel Pile-up

Investing.com - The New Year rally in oil showed no signs of slowing on Wednesday as those long the market added another 2% to crude prices after the previous day’s 4% climb. U.S. government data, meanwhile, clearly showed a slump in demand for gasoline as the onset of winter...
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

Oil Price Regains Traction on Tight Supply and Continuing Demand Recovery

WTI oil rises on Tuesday, signaling that pullback after repeated failure at psychological $80 barrier was shallow and short-lived (contained by rising 5DMA). The overall sentiment remains positive on tight global supply and expectations that rising number of new coronavirus cases will not have strong impact on global demand recovery.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Continues Slight Pullback

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has pulled back slightly during the trading session on Monday, as we continue to see a lot of hesitation just above at the $80 level. This makes a certain amount of sense, due to the fact that we have seen a lot of reaction to big round figures like that, and of course the fact that the market had been rallying so hard to get here. Because of this, it does make the idea of a pullback a likelihood, simply due to the fact that the $80 level will attract a lot of attention.
TRAFFIC
etftrends.com

Crude Oil ETFs Continue to Climb Amid Kazakhstan Unrest

While stocks are still finding their footing after a steep drop following the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday, crude oil and crude ETFs are surging on Thursday, adding to a run-up in the prior few sessions, as escalating unrest in OPEC+ oil producer Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya are sparking concern for crude investors and traders.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Oil extends gains above US$80 after OPEC+ output hike

LONDON (Jan 5): Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday, rising towards US$81 a barrel after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and investors assessed the impact of a spike in Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures were up 65 cents or...
TRAFFIC
offshore-technology.com

OPEC oil production increase continues despite Covid uncertainty

The organisation has stuck to its plans, raising hopes for lower fuel prices. The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allied nations have decided to continue with gradual oil production increases. The countries, collectively known as OPEC+, plans to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices climb sharply, with U.S. prices up over 6% for the week

Oil prices climbed sharply on Friday as tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensified. "From an energy standpoint, this could be a seismic event," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. Russia is not only a major oil producer but Europe, in their rush to get off of fossil fuels, has "become more dependent on Russia as major source for their energy." February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.70, or 2.1%, to settle at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract climbed 6.2%, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports biggest weekly rise in U.S. oil-drilling rigs since October

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by 11 to 492 this week. That followed a rise of just one oil rig the week before, and marked the biggest weekly climb since October, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by 13 to 601, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, finding support as worsening tensions between Russia and Ukraine raised concerns over a potential disruption to global crude supplies. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.78, or 2.2%, at $83.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

