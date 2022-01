Yes the burbot or eelpout, has surged in popularity. It’s rare today to see them left littering the ice anywhere in ice country. They can be challenging to catch at times, but also become aggressive during the prespawn-spawn season in late February and March. They give a spirited account of themselves. They’re beautiful to behold, at times with boldly distinctive leopard spots. And, harvested wisely and prepared properly, they’re great on the table—another of our many renewable fish resources. And as is true with other sportfish, releasing the bigger fish helps to sustain good fishing, while we keep smaller fish for the table.

HOBBIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO