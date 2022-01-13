ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia-led bloc starts pulling troops out of Kazakhstan

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALMATY (Reuters) – A Russia-led military bloc began to pull its troops out of Kazakhstan on Thursday after a week-long deployment which helped the Central Asian nation overcome the worst bout of violent unrest in its post-Soviet history. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for assistance...

