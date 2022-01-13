ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Philippines reports record 34,021 new COVID-19 cases

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines’ health ministry reported a record number of...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Mexican president says pandemic 'on way out' despite record infections

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday he believed the pandemic was "on the way out" because the Omicron variant was less severe, even as the country faces record infections from the highly contagious strain. Lopez Obrador drew on his own experience battling a second bout of Covid-19, saying he had experienced only mild symptoms similar to those of influenza. However World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that while Omicron "causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus -- particularly for those who are unvaccinated." In a video posted on social media, Lopez Obrador said: "I'm very happy because this means that this pandemic is on the way out. It's still a pandemic, but I think that with this new variant there aren't many risks."
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Cambodia launches 4th round of COVID-19 vaccinations

Cambodia on Friday began a fourth round of vaccinations against the coronavirus in response to the omicron variant, with high-risk groups being among the first to receive the additional boosters.Frontline medical staff and members of the armed forces were among those lining up at hospitals and clinics. Government ministers, including Prime Minister Hun Sen also received booster doses on Friday.Hun Sen has appealed to all Cambodian people to get fully vaccinated, including a booster, saying on his Facebook page that it is the only way to make sure to keep their families and communities safe from COVID-19. A...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Manila#Reuters#Southeast Asian
wibqam.com

Philippines to acquire missile system from India for $375 million

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines has finalised a deal to acquire a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India for nearly $375 million to beef up its navy, the Southeast Asian nation’s defence minister said. The Philippines is in the late stages of a five-year, 300 billion pesos ($5.85...
MILITARY
wibqam.com

Russia records 783 Omicron cases, official says

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday that Russia had so far recorded 783 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and expected a rise in cases in the near future. She added that more than half of the cases had been detected in the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Italy reports 180,426 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 308 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 180,426 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, after 186,253 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 308 from 360. Italy has registered 140,856 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wibqam.com

Frustration over COVID-19 restrictions in increasingly isolated Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong is following mainland China’s zero-tolerance approach to control COVID-19, rankling many residents of the international financial hub as much of the world shifts towards living with the coronavirus. Hong Kong effectively closed its borders and imposed social restrictions this month to deal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

New highly mutated Covid strain discovered

A coronavirus variant with 46 mutations has been detected in southern France. The new variant of Covid-19 was first discovered in a patient who returned to France from Cameroon. Researchers said it's too early to assess the variant's features. The new strain, B.1.640.2, was detected in 12 patients living in...
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019-early 2020, there have been over 274 million confirmed cases worldwide, and over 5.3 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low.  When the worldwide death figure crossed 5 million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Indonesia lost far more rainforest in 2019 fires than official estimate – study

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Indonesia’s devastating forest fires in 2019 burned nearly twice as much land as was officially reported, according to a recent study, raising concerns among environmental campaigners over the government’s transparency regarding deforestation. The Southeast Asian country, which has the largest rainforests outside of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island, felt strongly in capital

JAKARTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Java island on Friday, the meteorology agency said, prompting some residents in the capital Jakarta to flee from buildings in panic. Indonesia's meteorology agency (BMKG) said the earthquake hit 52 km (32 miles) off Banten province at a...
ENVIRONMENT
wibqam.com

Pfizer says it applied for Japan gov’t approval for oral COVID-19 drug

TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Friday it has applied for Japanese government approval for its oral COVID-19 treatment. The application is based on global Phase II/III trials that Japan was part of, Pfizer said in a statement. With COVID-19 cases surging again, Japan is betting heavily on...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy