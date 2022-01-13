Malaysia has received $81.7 million from KPMG in 1MDB settlement

Novak Djokovic has lost his bid to stave off deportation, with the Federal Court upholding the decision by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Friday that he should be thrown out in the “public interest”. After Sunday’s hearing, a full court under Chief Justice James Allsop announced the unanimimous decision by the three judges. The government had argued Djokovic’s ongoing presence in Australia may lead to an increase in anti-vaccination sentiment generated in the Australian community, potentially leading to an increase in civil unrest of the kind previously experienced in Australia with rallies and protests. Djokovic’s legal team countered by arguing...

