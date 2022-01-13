ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Malaysia has received $81.7 million from KPMG in 1MDB settlement

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia said on Thursday it has received 340.92 million ringgit ($81.69 million)...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Norway raises 2022 spending from wealth fund to $41 billion

OSLO (Reuters) – The Norwegian government said on Friday it has raised its projected fiscal spending for 2022 as it seeks to compensate businesses affected by coronavirus lockdown measures and subsidise households hit by a surge in electricity prices. The centre-left minority coalition now plans to spend 355.1 billion...
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

China reforms securities settlement system to attract foreign capital

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s securities regulator said on Friday it will reform the country’s securities settlement system, to bring it into closer alignment with global practices and to attract foreign capital. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) published draft rules that will bring institutional trading in line...
ECONOMY
wibqam.com

Pfizer says it applied for Japan gov’t approval for oral COVID-19 drug

TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Friday it has applied for Japanese government approval for its oral COVID-19 treatment. The application is based on global Phase II/III trials that Japan was part of, Pfizer said in a statement. With COVID-19 cases surging again, Japan is betting heavily on...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpmg#Kuala Lumpur#Reuters#Development Berhad#The Finance Ministry#1mdb
Insurance Journal

UK Cyber Insurtech KYND Receives £3.25 Million Investment from BGF

KYND, the London-based provider of cyber risk management solutions for the insurance industry, announced a £3.25 million ($4.4 million) investment from BGF, a growth capital investor. The insurtech will use the investment to accelerate its growth and global expansion plans, as well as further development of transformative cyber risk...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Malaysia: Auspicious figures from Investment Approvals – UOB

Julia Goh, Senior Economist at UOB Group and Economist Locke Siew Ting comment on the release of the latest Investment Approvals figures. “Malaysia’s total investment approvals rose 51.5% y/y to MYR177.8bn in Jan-Sep 2021 (vs. MYR117.4bn in Jan-Sep 2020). The manufacturing sector accounted for the largest share of total investments which amounted to MYR103.9bn (58.4% share), followed by the services sector with MYR57.8bn (32.5%) and the primary sector with MYR16.1bn (9.1%).”
WORLD
industryglobalnews24.com

Dana Gas Received 39 million Dollars from Egypt

Dana Gas has been reported to invest more than 2 billion dollars since it first entered the Egyptian market in 2007. On Wednesday, the company announced that the Egyptian government had given them a payment of 39 million dollars in the month of December. This has reduced the receivables of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
inforisktoday.com

Accellion Agrees to $8.1 Million Breach Settlement

More than a year after the December 2020 cyberattack on Accellion's File Transfer Appliance, the company has agreed to a $8.1 million settlement to resolve a class action over the data exposure after an 'arduous, arm’s-length negotiation', won on behalf of the plaintiffs at a California federal court. "Plaintiffs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
wibqam.com

French 2021 budget deficit seen lower than expected at 7% of GDP -minister

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s stronger than expected economic recovery last year means the public sector budget deficit should come in better than planned, the budget minister said in an interview published on Sunday. The government had built its budget planning on expectations for the economy to grow 6.25%...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Covid-19: More than 2.7 million adolescents in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 16): A total of 2,773,263 individuals or 88.1% of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of Saturday (Jan 15). Based on the Health Ministry’s data on the COVIDNOW portal, 2,861,246 individuals or 90.9% of the group have received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wibqam.com

Israel increases state aid plan for COVID-hit airlines

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s cabinet approved additional state aid on Sunday to help bail out airlines suffering another pandemic blow with the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the finance and transportation ministries said. Total state aid would not exceed $85 million for all of Israel’s carriers and...
WORLD
wibqam.com

Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

LONDON/BANGALORE/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won’t be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said. Prices for physical cargoes do...
TRAFFIC
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Updates: Know Whether Families Will Receive More Checks In 2022

The government introduced a stimulus program to boost the finances for millions of families in the last year. The beneficiaries received checks under the American Rescue Plan; families received a $1,400- $5,600 increase in the monthly income. The stimulus payments are also known as Economic Impact Payments. The individuals falling...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Chinese spy who targeted UK Prime Ministers: Communist agent was in David Cameron's delegation to China, got an award from Theresa May and paid for MP's trip to Beijing over a decade in halls of power

A Chinese ‘spy’ outed by MI5 targeted the ‘highest levels of Government’, including former prime ministers, it was revealed last night. In an unprecedented move, spy chiefs yesterday issued a security alert to MPs over solicitor Christine Lee, 58. She sought to influence a string of...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Novak Djokovic to be deported after Federal Court upholds government visa cancellation

Novak Djokovic has lost his bid to stave off deportation, with the Federal Court upholding the decision by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Friday that he should be thrown out in the “public interest”. After Sunday’s hearing, a full court under Chief Justice James Allsop announced the unanimimous decision by the three judges. The government had argued Djokovic’s ongoing presence in Australia may lead to an increase in anti-vaccination sentiment generated in the Australian community, potentially leading to an increase in civil unrest of the kind previously experienced in Australia with rallies and protests. Djokovic’s legal team countered by arguing...
TENNIS
wibqam.com

Philippines to acquire missile system from India for $375 million

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines has finalised a deal to acquire a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India for nearly $375 million to beef up its navy, the Southeast Asian nation’s defence minister said. The Philippines is in the late stages of a five-year, 300 billion pesos ($5.85...
MILITARY
wibqam.com

London Stock Exchange proposes special listings for private companies – WSJ

(Reuters) – The London Stock Exchange Group has proposed a special market for private companies to trade their shares publicly on the exchange on certain days, The Wall Street Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/3nt8j9h on Saturday, citing a person familiar with the matter. The move is part of a plan to...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy