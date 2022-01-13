Dear Rivals, TSMC Can and Will Outspend You All

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) expects that its latest semiconductor manufacturing technologies will be the best in the world once they are launched. TSMC is the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, as it is responsible for fulfilling the chip needs of several technology firms, such as Apple, Inc and Advancd Micro Devices, Inc (AMD). TSMC reported its earnings for the fourth quarter of and the full fiscal year 2022 earlier today in Taiwan, and at the event, the company's executives shared details for its future technologies and capital expenditures, both of which are hot topics in the semiconductor industry in the wake of the ongoing pandemic that has resulted in record demand for consumer electronics and other semiconductor-based devices.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO