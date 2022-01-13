ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dear Rivals, TSMC Can and Will Outspend You All

By Tim Culpan
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. spent a record $30 billion last year on factories that churn out the world’s most-advanced chips. It seems that wasn’t enough. This year, it’s decided to up the ante by forecasting a budget of as much as $44 billion. Rivals better watch...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccftech.com

TSMC Confident It Can Beat Intel This Year With Advanced Technologies

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) expects that its latest semiconductor manufacturing technologies will be the best in the world once they are launched. TSMC is the world's largest contract chip manufacturer, as it is responsible for fulfilling the chip needs of several technology firms, such as Apple, Inc and Advancd Micro Devices, Inc (AMD). TSMC reported its earnings for the fourth quarter of and the full fiscal year 2022 earlier today in Taiwan, and at the event, the company's executives shared details for its future technologies and capital expenditures, both of which are hot topics in the semiconductor industry in the wake of the ongoing pandemic that has resulted in record demand for consumer electronics and other semiconductor-based devices.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
Washington Post

The Container Shipping Industry Is Raking It In — for Now

The financial transformation of the container-shipping industry has been astonishing: Almost overnight, operating box ships has become a license to print cash. Following an initial public offering last year, one of the top container lines is now listed in the United States: Zim Integrated Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Like peers, the Israeli carrier is swimming in money, much to the delight of key investor Deutsche Bank AG. Zim had an operating profit margin of 59% in the quarter ended Sept. 30, which is double the same measure at Apple Inc. and not far off vaccine producer Moderna Inc.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsmc#Manufacturing Company#Samsung Electronics Co#Intel Corp#South Korean
Washington Post

It’s Time for Walgreens to Let Its $7 Billion Boots Walk

Stefano Pessina, executive chairman of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., is the ultimate dealmaker. He’s currently exploring the prospect of offloading the historic Boots business, which would enable the drugstore giant to concentrate on U.S. healthcare. But a disposal won’t be straightforward. Pessina will need all of his skills to achieve a decent price for it.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
Japan
Country
China
CNBC

Walmart is quietly preparing to enter the metaverse

Walmart appears to be venturing into the metaverse with plans to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of NFTs. The big-box retailer filed several new trademarks late last month that indicate its intent to make and sell virtual goods. In a separate filing, the company said it would offer users...
RETAIL
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge leading competitors in the crypto industry, just...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy