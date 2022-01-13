ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Strike paralyzes Lebanon amid worsening economic conditions

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bNKTk_0dkTCsXp00

Schools, universities and many shops were closed in Lebanon on Thursday as a general strike by public transportation and labor unions paralyzed the crisis-hit Mideast nation.

Protesters closed the country’s major highways as well as roads inside cities and towns, starting at 5 a.m., to protest fuel prices that have increased at an alarming rate after the government lifted subsidies. Taxi and truck drivers used their vehicles to block roads. In the capital of Beirut, many roads were blocked by giant trash bins and vehicles.

The nationwide protests, dubbed a “day of rage,” were scheduled to last 12 hours but appear to have petered out by early afternoon. The number of protesters were small.

The protest action comes as the Lebanese pound has continued to tumble against the dollar. About 80% of people in Lebanon live in poverty after the Lebanese pound lost more than 90% of its value in the past two years. Filling up a gasoline tank now costs more than the monthly minimum wage.

The ruling class, which has run Lebanon into the ground, has proved unwilling to reform and has done almost nothing to try to pull the country out of its meltdown, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement.

“The clear indifference of Lebanese policymakers to the suffering of the population amid one of the worst economic crises in modern times borders on the criminal,” said Aya Majzoub, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch.

In its World Report 2022 released Thursday, HRW said that the “corrupt and incompetent Lebanese authorities have deliberately plunged the country into one of the worst economic crises in modern times, demonstrating a disregard for the rights of the population.”

Majzoub called for the international community to use “every tool at its disposal to pressure Lebanese policymakers to put in place the reforms necessary to pull Lebanon out of this crisis.”

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Israel doesnt need US permission to strike Iran FM

The Jewish state possesses capabilities the world can?t even imagine and will use them against Tehran if necessary, the Israeli foreign minister has warned. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has made it clear that his country can use force to curb Iran's nuclear development without informing US President Joe Biden.
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Iran execution of Heidar Ghorbani sparks rare anti-government protest

In a rare public display of defiance in Iran, protesters have shouted anti-government slogans outside the home of a Kurdish man who has been executed. Crowds gathered in Heidar Ghorbani's hometown of Kamyaran, in Kurdistan province, calling him a martyr. Ghorbani, who was 48, was convicted of the murder of...
PROTESTS
Foreign Policy

Saudi Arabia Is the Middle East’s Drug Capital

Three drug busts in quick succession over the last month have revealed the extent of Saudi Arabia’s drug problem. First, in a rare gesture of cooperation, the Syrian government confiscated over 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of addictive amphetamines known as Captagon that had been stashed in a pasta shipment intended for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. A few days later the Saudi authorities seized over 30 million tablets of the intoxicant hidden in imported cardamom. Then, in mid-December, Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces foiled an attempt to smuggle four million Captagon pills to Riyadh via Jordan, this time hidden in coffee bags.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Lebanese People#Protest#Human Rights Watch#World Report#Hrw
BBC

President's residence gutted as Kazakhstan clashes continue

Security forces in Kazakhstan say they have killed dozens of anti-government rioters in the main city, Almaty. Officials say 18 members of the security forces have been killed in unrest sparked after a fuel price cap was lifted on Sunday, causing costs to double. With the internet cut and little...
PROTESTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Nationwide protest breaks out in Lebanon against long-term economic crisis

BEIRUT, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese held on Thursday a nationwide protest against soaring prices and deteriorating living conditions caused by the long-term economic crisis. Drivers and citizens took to the streets in the capital Beirut, Tripoli, Khalde and other cities and towns, parking their cars in the middle of the streets and burning dust bins to blockade main roads.
PROTESTS
abc17news.com

Lebanon’s pound hits low of 30,000 to a dollar amid crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s currency has hit a new low, reaching 20 times its value on the black market since the economic meltdown began in late 2019 and likely throwing more people into poverty. The pound was trading on Tuesday at 30,000 to 1 U.S. dollar on the black market as the economic crisis continues with no solution expected in the near future. The Lebanese currency was pegged at 1,500 pounds to the dollar for 22 years until decades of corruption and mismanagement led to the country’s worst economic crisis in its modern history starting in October 2019.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
Protests
kfgo.com

Protesters block Lebanon’s roads to protest economic crash, soaring prices

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanese truck and bus drivers and others blocked main roads in the capital and other areas on Thursday in protest at the failure of politicians to address an economic crisis that has sent the currency into tailspin and driven prices sky high. Lebanon’s pound has collapsed...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Kazakhstan activists recall path from protest to bloodshed

The mass protests in Kazakhstan began peacefully over the New Year's weekend, with marchers denouncing a sharp rise in fuel prices. They spread quickly from the western part of the Central Asian nation to more populous areas, eventually reaching its largest city of Almaty But something changed over the course of a week.Groups of armed men appeared in Almaty, with some seen riding in cars without license plates or with their faces covered. Marchers at the peaceful protests say these men began urging them to storm government buildings, promising to give them guns.Clashes with police soon broke out, and...
PROTESTS
WNCY

Hezbollah, Amal end boycott of Lebanon’s cabinet amid economic crisis

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Powerful Lebanese groups Hezbollah and Amal said on Saturday they would end a boycott of cabinet sessions, opening the way for ministers to meet after a three-month gap that has seen the economic crisis deepen and currency collapse further. The groups, which back several ministers in...
MIDDLE EAST
Channel 6000

Lebanon faces internet service interruption amid fuel crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — Internet services were disrupted in Lebanon on Sunday because of diesel shortages, according to the state provider, adding another essential service to the list of casualties of the country’s snowballing economic crisis. Imad Kreidieh, the head of state internet provider Ogero, tweeted that starting early...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Serbian activists block roads in protest against lithium project

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Hundreds of environmental activists on Saturday blocked several main roads in Serbia including a border crossing to Bosnia in the latest protests against Rio Tinto’s plans to develop a $2.4 billion lithium mine. The protests have become a headache for Serbia’s ruling coalition ahead of an...
PROTESTS
AFP

Sudan doctors rally against attacks

Dozens of Sudanese doctors demonstrated Sunday in Khartoum to denounce attacks by security forces against medical personnel and doctors during pro-democracy rallies opposed to the October military coup. Carrying pictures of colleagues they say have been killed in the turmoil that has gripped Sudan over the past months, the doctors rallied dressed in their white uniforms, an AFP correspondent said. "During every protest they (security forces) fire tear gas inside the hospital where I work," Houda Ahmad, a doctor who took part in the rally, told AFP. "They even attack us inside the intensive care unit," she said.
PROTESTS
AFP

Sudan doctors protest state violence in post-coup rallies

Sudanese doctors protested Sunday against violent attacks by security forces targeting medical personnel during pro-democracy rallies following last year's military coup. "During every protest they fire tear gas inside the hospital where I work," one doctor, Houda Ahmad, said at the rally in Khartoum. "They even attack us inside the intensive care unit," she added at the rally, where medical personnel carried pictures of colleagues they said had been killed. The demonstration was the latest in the crisis-hit north-east African country, where protesters in the north also blockaded roads to vent their anger against an electricity price hike announced last week, and that has since been frozen.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Violent unrest in Kazakhstan has left 225 people dead, authorities say

Authorities on Sunday revised the death toll from bloody protests that erupted in early January in Kazakhstan to 225.Serik Shalabayev, the head of the criminal prosecution at the prosecutor’s office said “the bodies of 225 people were delivered to morgues, of which 19 were law enforcement officers and military personnel.”He added that others were “armed bandits who participated in terrorist attacks. Unfortunately, civilians have also become victims of acts of terrorism.”The mass protests erupted in early January and the government said some 50,000 people joined the uprising. On 5 January, crowds torched several government buildings, banks and shops in major...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Thousands Protest in Vienna Against Mandatory Vaccination

VIENNA (Reuters) - Thousands of people took to the streets of Austria's capital on Saturday to protest against government plans to introduce mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all next month. "The government must go!" crowds chanted at one rally in central Vienna in what has become a routine Saturday event. Parliament...
PROTESTS
ABC News

ABC News

513K+
Followers
127K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy