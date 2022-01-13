ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

7 Style Tips For Taller and Slimmer Men

atlanticcitynews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome of us would not appear as fit but we used to after staying in bed for months, which was fine until we began going out. Don't get us wrong: we admire and support your positive attitude toward your physique. However, if you still want to appear slimmer and...

www.atlanticcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Sorry, Uggs — Kendall Jenner Just Found the Next Cool Winter Shoe

Kendall Jenner is an avid Ugg fan. She, like many other supermodels and celebs, is regularly seen wearing the cozy shoe. But her trusty boots might have some new competition in the form of a winter slip-on that kinda, sorta looks like the iconic Jennifer Aniston-approved puffer jacket from The North Face. Yeah, we thought you would be all ears.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Gives Its Signature Handbags a Denim Update

Louis Vuitton is kicking off 2022 with updated iterations of its iconic handbags. Silhouettes such as the Onthego, Speedy, Loop and Dauphine are given a denim makeover, channeling the nostalgic ’00s aesthetic. The Speedy bag is covered in denim material, which is contrasted with the LV monogram pattern in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
Footwear News

Teachers Can Get Discounts on Clothes & Shoes From These Brands

Going back to school this year has been a hot button issue amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases. One thing that teachers can look forward to this year are great discounts on shoes and apparel from some of their favorite retailers. It’s important that teachers are comfortable in order to succeed. Since teachers spend over eight hours a day on their feet in front of a classroom, it’s important to have easy to walk in shoes and comfortable clothes to do so. Many retailers recognize this need and in honor of their dedication to public education, so they are offering teachers...
APPAREL
The Independent

15 best yoga pants and leggings: Squat-proof, stretchy and supportive pants for your next class

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of yoga leggings to practise your sun salutations in or simply to wear while cocooning on the sofa, the best yoga leggings are – in our experience – high waisted, soft and stay put without squeezing, pinching or indenting your stomach.Some people may think any old pair of gym leggings will do for yoga – but they’re wrong. Yoga leggings should be breathable, stretchy and feel like a second skin – free from distractions.So, as tempting as it may be to just throw on your favourite pair of running leggings while you contort...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Polo Ralph Lauren#Skinny Jeans#Textiles
KING-5

Want to change up your style this year? Try these tips

So you're looking to make some style changes this year but don't know where to start? Good news! Stylist Darcy Camden is here with a few goals and action items to help you find your style resolutions for the new year. Darcy’s New Year's style resolutions for 2022. GOAL:...
SEATTLE, WA
thezoereport.com

Winter Styling Tips I Learned From My Favorite Street Style Regulars

At the time of writing this, I’m wearing the same oversized sweater I’ve had on — more or less — for the past two months, a pair of spandex shorts, wool socks, and nary a shoe in sight. To paraphrase, I am not trying all that hard to get dressed up at the present moment. New York City’s winter chill combined with yet another COVID-19 wave has kicked nearly all style ambitions out the door. But settling in at my desk and beginning a new year of work projects and travel plans, it's come to my attention that there is a proverbial hole my spandex simply can’t fill. I want to get dressed up again. And I suspect I'm not alone here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWLP 22News

Beard styles and maintenance tips

(Mass Appeal) – Patrick started growing his beard at the end of October for No Shave November to highlight men’s health concerns and decided to hang on to it for a while to see how it went. Well, it’s been a couple months and he’s not sure what to do with it so we’ve asked Fred Hawck, co-owner of Wicked Salon to join us today to talk beards and facial hair.
HAIR CARE
ashlandsource.com

Here are top winter style tips for looking good in cold weather

There’s no reason comfort can’t go together with eye-catching fashion. From investing in wool to wearing weatherproofed clothes, there’s a lot you can do to feel and appear good. Keep reading to discover our top winter style tips for looking good in cold weather. Keep bottoms tight.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
moneytalksnews.com

Men's Styles at Macy's: Extra 50% to 75% off

Save on almost 2,000 items for men, including brands such as Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's, Nautica, and more. Shop Now at Macy's Tips Opt for pickup (where available) to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free. Pictured is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Ultraflex Stretch Patterned Blazer for $73.75 ($221 off).
BEAUTY & FASHION
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

The Complete Guide to Men’s Style: 5 Jewelry Pieces Every Man Should Own

What are some jewelry pieces every man should own? A lot of men can easily figure out how to tie a tie and properly match their suits, but when it comes to jewelry, most guys don’t know where to start. The best way to learn more about men’s jewelry is by looking at the people around you, so check out the following five pieces of jewelry that every man should own…
APPAREL
thegentlemansjournal.com

5 men’s sunglasses to channel your style icons

They say the right frames turn great paintings into works of art. And it’s a theory we’re happy to apply to men’s sunglasses too. Because the perfect pair can elevate your look to a whole new level. For inspiration, we’ve looked no further than some of the...
APPAREL
fashionisers.com

8 Best Casual Fashion Styling Tips For Men to Steal Attention

It’s no secret that what you wear says a lot about who you are and how you present yourself to the world. For men, having a good sense of style is important – after all, you want to look your best!. But sometimes, it can be tough to...
APPAREL
HGTV

10 Tips for Styling Your Home With Books

Books are not only educational, they're also a colorful way to add height, texture and interest to vignettes throughout your home. Our designer tips will help you use them to smartly boost your home's style.
INTERIOR DESIGN
StyleCaster

Yes, Corsets Are Still Trending—Here’s How To Style ‘Em

I vividly remember “backwards inside out day” at my Elementary school being my favorite spirit day theme. It was a day designed for breaking fashion rules, and I loved putting together an outfit that was technically “wrong”. Looking at the landscape of fashion now, it seems like every day is a celebration of “backwards inside out day”! Pieces that were once meant to be hidden under layers of clothing have come to the surface of style. Bras are being worn under blazers as tops, influencers and celebrities are proudly posting photos in shapewear and my TikTok FYP is a masterclass...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Goes Colorful in a Tropical-Printed Caftan and Neutral-Colored Rothy’s Mary Jane Flats

Paris Hilton rides a camel in style. The entrepreneur posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed her vacationing in Dubai and saddled upon a camel. For her festive ensemble, Hilton opted for a tropical-printed, multicolored caftan and pants set that perfectly matched her vibe. Under, she popped on a black tank top for a touch of color contrast. The caftan’s flowy demeanor matched the pant’s loose-fit for a modern look. She accessorized with a pair of black and brown aviators and a pink scarf tied around her head. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) When...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy