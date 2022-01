I just realized two dramas are premiering in February that have just the age in the title, lol sorry for not making the connection earlier. jTBC‘s Thirty Nine deals with three ladies nearing their forties and the ancillary emotional and life issues, while tvN is bringing Twenty Five Twenty One with the two leads navigating the start of their adulthood. Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri first meet when they are twenty one and then there will be a time jump when they reconnect at twenty five is what the synopsis reads, and the drama starts in the late 90’s around the Asian financial crisis and then heads into the early aughts. I’m really looking forward to this drama as I find Kim Tae Ri a very savvy and picking project picker so this is only her second K-drama and Nam Joo Hyuk always surprises me with his improvement against stronger leading ladies plus he generally plays such easy to like characters onscreen. The posters have been cute and charming and the latest preview showcases Kim Tae Ri’s fencer character in all her competitive glory.

