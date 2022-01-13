The Founder of 36Pollici Talks Challenges, Advantages of 36-inch MTB Wheels and Bikes

Walk on wheels with The Alinker 3-wheeled walking bike and regain your freedom. And do so comfortably supported by an adjustable seat. Designed for active people who experience mobility issues due to an illness or accident, this device helps you stay engaged. With an engineered Ackerman steering mechanism, the Alinker provides smooth and steady turns. Moreover, with 16″ quick-release front wheels, a folding frame, and a quick-release seat stem, it’s easy to take with you anywhere. Fitting within the footprint of a wheelchair, it goes where wheelchairs go: museums, shopping malls, and outdoors. Weighing 26 pounds, it has a maximum capacity of 265 pounds. Crafted with an aluminum frame, the Alinker has a stainless steel steering mechanism and alloy wheels. If wheelchairs and walkers aren’t your thing, the Alinker lets you move your legs and activate your brain. Finally, the company ensures that your Alinker is more than carbon neutral.
