Elderly man dies following collision involving car and tractor

By Lucinda Cameron
The Independent
 3 days ago

A 78-year-old man has died following a crash involving a car and a tractor.

The collision happened on the the A96 at Auldearn near Nairn in the Highlands at around 5pm on Wednesday.

The driver of the car, a Mercedes A250, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the incident and asked anyone who was travelling in the area at the time to contact them.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, following their tragic loss.

“As we continue our inquiries, we’d ask anyone with information or any potential dashcam footage to please come forward.

“If you were in the area or believe you may have seen either of the vehicles prior to the incident, you can speak with officers on 101, quoting incident 2255 of 12 January.”

The road was closed for more than eight hours following the crash as officers carried out an investigation at the scene.

IN THIS ARTICLE
