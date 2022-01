If the same reasons people use for not going to meet with the church were applied to one’s life, it would be easy to see how inconsistent our logic would be. For instance, one could conjure up “10 Reasons Not To Take A Bath:” 1) I was forced to bathe as a child. 2) People who make soap are only after your money. 3) I only bathe on special occasions like Christmas and Easter. 4) People who take baths are hypocrites — they think they are cleaner than everyone else. 5) I would bathe but there are so many different kinds of soap I can’t decide which one to use. 6) Bathing got boring, so I stopped. 7) The temperature of the bathroom is always too cold or too hot. 8) I’ll start bathing when I get older and dirtier. 9) I just don’t have the time to bathe. 10) None of my friends take baths.

