ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Emotional Video Captures New Mom Holding Her Baby After 85-Day COVID Battle.

By Abby Bowman
InspireMore
InspireMore
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the course of the three long months after she gave birth, Paola Gambini was only able to hold her baby twice. As her due date drew near in late July, Paola contracted COVID-19. On July 29, she realized she was having trouble breathing, and her fiancé, Michael Hazen, called 911....

www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Young Texas YouTube star dies after battling rare medical condition

Adalia Rose Williams, 15, has died after battling Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, a genetic condition that affects less than 500 children around the world. According to a post on Adalia's Instagram page, she died on Tuesday as a result of the condition. The condition, which Adalia shared to her 2.9 million YouTube subscribers, causes rapid aging and hair loss. Her family said in a Facebook post that she is “no longer in pain.”
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Woman makes fake house key for nosy mother-in-law then exposes her at family dinner

A woman is embroiled in a family row after giving her mother-in-law a fake house key. The 34-year-old woman recently purchased a new home with her 37-year-old husband. Her mother-in-law insisted on having an emergency key to their home, but she was reluctant to provide her with one given she had an “emergency key” to their old apartment and walked in on the couple being “intimate” twice.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Emt#Orlando Health#Regional Medical Center
Upworthy

Mother uses family holiday card to let loved ones know her child is nonbinary and it's adorable

A young mother is being lauded for celebrating her child embracing their nonbinary identity and for sharing the same with their loved ones. Jennifer Chen posted a family holiday card featuring her husband Brendan Hay, and their twins Chloe and Clark to make the announcement in November. Chen introduced her kid as non-binary and shared their new name—Clark. As reported by TODAY, she wrote, "Clark prefers they/them/he pronouns and would like to be known as my kid/my son who is non-binary. Clark asked us to tell our friends and family who they are now."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘Wait, you’re not kidding? 30 seconds ago, our life was perfect.’: Mom to son with Down syndrome says ‘you’re not the baby I thought, but you’re still MY baby’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When our third child was born on November 20, 2018, his umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck and he wasn’t breathing, so they immediately took him to a side table in the delivery room where NICU nurses worked on him. He cried and was stable within seconds, but after cleaning him up and doing whatever they do to babies after they’re born, they asked us if they could take him to the NICU for observation. Because of his dramatic entry, that didn’t raise any red flags for my husband, Adam, or me. They let me give him a quick kiss and squeeze, and then they whisked him off. Adam accompanied Milo to the NICU, and shortly returned saying that they were doing, and I quote, ‘Dumb stuff, like talking about his tongue and commenting on his hands.’
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

'They touched hands, Dad took his last breath and seconds later Mom took hers': Unvaccinated couple, 73 and 69, who were married for 44 years died hand-in-hand in the ICU as their family stood next to them in head-to-toe protective gear

An unvaccinated New Hampshire couple, who had been married for 44 years, died hand-in-hand from COVID in hospital as their family stood next to them wearing head-to-toe protective gear. William and Carol Stewart, aged 73 and 69, of Salem, each died within seconds of each other on December 30, while...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
InspireMore

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

 https://www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy