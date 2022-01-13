Hear Korn’s Hard-Hitting New Song ‘Forgotten’

Pre-order the loaded box set for Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators' new album 4 over in our shop. Last fall, Slash wrapped a highly successful string of live dates with Guns N' Roses and then kept things moving by announcing a new album with his band Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators. Succinctly titled 4, the LP — Slash's fifth solo album overall and fourth with this lineup — is out February 11th and its rollicking lead single "The River is Rising" had a GN'R flavor that also carries over onto the shreddy new track he dropped today (January 14th), "Call Off the Dogs." Take a listen above via YouTube.

