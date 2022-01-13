Hear Korn’s Hard-Hitting New Song ‘Forgotten’

Visit the Revolver shop for a limited-edition "opaque white" 2LP vinyl variant of Cult of Luna's upcoming album, The Long Road North — order yours now!. Swedish post-metal titans Cult of Luna are gearing to drop their eighth LP, The Long Road North, which was led off late last year with the massive lead single "Cold Burn." That song arrived accompanied by an otherworldly music video previewing the single's gaming experience, due to be released on February 11th along with the full album. Today (January 12th), the band followed it up with a second dynamic cut off The Long Road North: the tension-filled, seven-minute journey "Into the Night." Stream it above via YouTube.
