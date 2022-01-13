ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear Korn’s Hard-Hitting New Song ‘Forgotten’

By Emily Zemler
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKorn have dropped the second single from their upcoming LP Requiem, an explosive rock number titled “Forgotten.” The track is accompanied by a dynamic black and white visualizer created by EFFIXX. Over the past week, Korn have teased “Forgotten” via Easter eggs...

