Morgantown, WV

WVa health partnership includes products preparedness center

bigrapidsnews.com
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A public-private health care partnership will launch...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

bigrapidsnews.com

Omicron hits an already depleted staff at Spectrum hospitals

BIG RAPIDS — The latest variant of COVID-19 is doing more than increasing the number of patients in local hospitals. It’s also decreasing the number of health care workers available to care for those patients. “(We’ve) received a record number of team members that have tested positive for...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
crossroadstoday.com

After COVID-19 diagnosis, WVa governor’s health is improving

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said his health was improving Thursday, two days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. The 70-year-old Republican governor continues to experience mild symptoms. “Thankfully, I am feeling much better today,” Justice said in a statement distributed by his office. “I...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Morgantown, WV
Government
Morgantown, WV
Health
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
ocracokeobserver.com

Public notice for Ocracoke Health Center

To: All Interested Agencies, Groups, and Individuals. This is to give notice that Ocracoke Health Center, Inc. has applied for an American Rescue Plan–Health Center Construction and Capital Improvements Program grant from Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Ocracoke Health Center, Inc. proposes to conduct renovations at its existing facility located at 305/309 Back Rd in Ocracoke, NC.
OCRACOKE, NC
indianapublicradio.org

Ivy Tech and Beacon Health partnership aims to combat nursing shortage

Beacon Health System and Ivy Tech Community College are partnering to combat the nursing shortage in northern Indiana. Sarah Paturalski, vice president of nursing at Beacon’s Memorial Hospital, said the country has been battling a shortage for the better part of a decade, and is set to hit a deficit of 1.2 million nurses this year.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Seeking Alpha

Insperity extends health benefits partnership with UnitedHealth Group

Human resources solutions company Insperity (NYSE:NSP) has extended its partnership with UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) to provide medical and dental coverage. The extension builds on a 20-year relationship. Medical benefits will continue to 2026, while dental benefits will continue to 2024. In addition, administrative cost savings will begin this year. Insperity...
HEALTH
Jim Justice
healthleadersmedia.com

Genesis Health Systems and MercyOne Announce Population Health Partnership

Genesis is now part of MercyOne's Partnered Provider Network. — MercyOne and Genesis Health Systems announced that they have entered an agreement for Genesis to join MercyOne' s Partnered Provider Network. The partnership will be positioned as Incirca Health Network powered by MercyOne and Genesis Health. The multiyear agreement hopes to use both organization's expertise in population health and expand value-based healthcare throughout their respective regions in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Cue Health to develop omicron-specific test through HHS partnership

HHS' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will provide additional funds to its ongoing partnership with San Diego-based Cue Health, a healthcare technology company, to develop an omicron-genotyping COVID-19 test. The test will complement the already existing Cue molecular COVID-19 test and will be compatible with the Cue Health Monitoring...
SAN DIEGO, CA
bigrapidsnews.com

West Virginia shatters 7-day record for positive COVID cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia shattered a seven-day record for positive coronavirus cases for the second straight week while hospitalizations continue to climb in 2022, according to health figures released Monday. The 16,903 confirmed cases from Jan. 3 to Sunday were 50% higher than the record of nearly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Preparedness#Ap#Justice
WHSV

5 WVa health centers to receive $8.3 million in grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five health centers in West Virginia will receive a total of $8.3 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. West Virginia’s two U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the funding. Capito says the funding is crucial...
HEALTH SERVICES
koxe.com

Local Hendrick Health staff to benefit from TSTC, PMI partnership

(ABILENE, Texas) – The health care industry is one of the most complex industries in the world because it constantly changes. To help keep up with new trends, Texas State Technical College and Practice Management Institute have teamed up to train Hendrick Health staff members on the new upscale medical and billing coding systems. The one aspect of the industry that never changes is the need for current, up-to-date information by doctors, nurses and staff on the business side of running a practice.
ABILENE, TX
KGW

Police partnership with mental health clinicians expanding in Washington County

TIGARD, Ore. — Police agencies in southern Washington County are teaming up with mental health clinicians to help better serve people in crisis. Officials in Tigard said that about 65% of all police calls have a mental or behavioral health component. The new pilot program, which started at the end of summer, is a partnership between clinicians from LifeWorks NW and police in Tigard, Tualatin, Sherwood and King City.
Health
Politics
Jobs
Omaha.com

OneWoeld Community Health Centers, Inc.

Sarah Miller Named Chief of Medical Services Sarah Miller, APRN, CPNP-PC, was named Chief of Medical Services for OneWorld Community Health Centers. The position was created to provide additional leadership because of OneWorld's growth in clinical operations. "This role formalizes my intentions of serving our patients and staff to make OneWorld a place our community wants to go to, and our staff members want to stay and grow at," said Sarah. Sarah began her career at OneWorld as a registered nurse in 2002. Throughout her tenure, Sarah served as a nurse, nurse practitioner, interim nursing director, assistant medical director for Dr. Kris McVea, Chief Medical Officer, and, most recently, as the associate director of medical services. As Chief of Medical Services, Sarah will expand her role in quality and process improvement in clinical settings and help guide nursing organizational strategy. She will also continue her work with OneWorld's School Based Health Centers, Teen and Young Adult Health Centers, Medical Mobile clinic and her clinical role as a nurse practitioner, keeping her perspective rooted in care. "I decided to work at OneWorld nearly 20 years ago because of OneWorld's mission," said Sarah. "I have always thought of my work, no matter my role, as a vocation, and I am humbled to be on the journey together with our patients and staff. As I begin my time serving in this new role, I look forward to continue to collaborate with our phenomenal staff and community partners, seeing where my personal goals align with OneWorld's goals and melding those together to help propel the organization forward to continue living out our OneWorld mission." About OneWorld: Established in 1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved. OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC), and provides comprehensive primary health care, dental care, mental health/substance abuse services and support services. Please visit us at one of our 16 Omaha locations or at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.
OMAHA, NE
Wyoming News

#26. New Mexico

- If abortion bans take effect in all high-risk states: --- Predicted change in abortion rate: -0.5% --- Affected population: 40,320 (10.1% of women aged 15-44) --- New average distance to nearest abortion clinic: 58 miles (1.8% increase) - Present...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
bigrapidsnews.com

Arkansas state senator tests positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator has tested positive for COVID-19 and the state Capitol's cafeteria has closed because of the rising number of virus cases. State Sen. Clarke Tucker said Wednesday that he had tested positive. Tucker, a Democrat from Little Rock, said he has received his vaccinations and booster.
ARKANSAS STATE

