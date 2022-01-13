ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Farmville Central star Smith, Hellems combine for 11 3s, NC State beats Louisville

 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Farmville Central High School star and freshman Terquavion Smith scored 24 points, Jericole Hellems added 19 and the duo combined for 11 of North Carolina State’s 12 3-pointers in a 79-63 victory over Louisville on Wednesday night.

N.C. State (9-8, 2-4 ACC), coached by former Louisville assistant coach Kevin Keatts, won just its third game at Louisville in 10 attempts. The Cardinals had won six of the last seven overall.

Smith made three 3-pointers during a 16-0 run, including two on back-to-back possessions, for a 31-18 lead. N.C. State started 7 of 13 from 3-point range and finished 12 of 25 (48%) after entering averaging 32% behind the arc.

N.C. State opened the second half on a 8-0 run for a 16-point lead and Smith made their 10th 3-pointer for a 64-55 lead with 5:30 remaining. Hellems made his first 3-pointer of the second half, after making 4 of 6 before halftime, for a 69-58 lead.

Dereon Seabron had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for N.C. State. Smith was 9 of 13 from the field, 6 of 9 behind the arc, to finish three points shy of his season high. Hellems was 7 of 10, going 5 for 7 from deep.

Seabron attempted N.C. State’s first free throw of the game with 4:13 remaining in the second half. The Cardinals attempted 18 free throws compared to six for N.C. State.

ydney Curry, averaging 2.8 points per game and 7 minutes, scored 22 points in 24 minutes for Louisville (10-6, 4-2). Noah Locke and Dre Davis each added 13 points.

N.C. State stays on the road to face No. 8 Duke on Saturday. Louisville plays at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

