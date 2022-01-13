ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet calling it quits after nearly 5 years of marriage

By Chelsee Yee, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZnMH_0dkT9jlq00

HONOLULU ( KHON ) – Hawaii-born actor Jason Momoa took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he and wife Lisa Bonet are “parting ways in marriage.”

The couple’s joint statement says, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Tom Brady launches new clothing line, prices catch some fans off guard

Read the entire statement below:

We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring

And so~ We share our Family news~

That we are parting ways in marriage.

We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~

But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.

The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.
We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…

Our devotion unwavering
to this sacred life
& our Children

Teaching our Children
What’s possible ~
Living the Prayer
May Love Prevail
✨ J & L

Momoa recently returned to Hawaii to shoot the sequel to Aquaman, called “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” The film is expected to be released in December. During Momoa’s visit, he filmed a public service announcement urging people to take care of the land for the Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Malama Hawaii campaign.

Bonet is well known for playing one of Bill Cosby’s daughters on “The Cosby Show” and its spinoff, “A Different World.” She was previously married to musician Lenny Kravitz.

Ronnie Spector, ’60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ ‘Baby I Love You,’ dies at 78

Momoa and Bonet had been together for 16 years but weren’t officially married until late 2017. They have a son and a daughter together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Bond revoked for businessman accused of killing employee

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge on Friday revoked the bond of a white local businessman accused of killing a Black man who worked for him after a prosecutor said the businessman was spotted in a bank drive-thru and visited a local Waffle House in violation of his bond conditions.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
SheKnows

Jason Momoa Had the Most Loving, Mature Statement Possible on His Split From Lisa Bonet

Longtime fans of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were likely shocked when the couple announced their split. Momoa and Bonet were together since the late 2000s, and married for nearly five years with two children — Lola Iolani, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 13. But the joint breakup statement the couple shared on Momoa’s Instagram (Bonet is not on social media), really showed just how loving their relationship remains and the maturity with which they are approaching this difficult transition. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding — and our family is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Ronnie Spector
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Lisa Bonet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Khon#Malama Hawaii#The Associated Press
The Independent

Voices: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet just gave a masterclass in divorce announcements

When Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin announced in 2014 they had decided to “consciously uncouple”, the world responded with a groan. “Just say divorce!” was the general sentiment. The phrase seemed to echo a particular brand of Hollywood wellness that didn’t resonate with the public. It took on a life of its own, to the point that Paltrow herself reflected on its usage in a 2020 essay, saying that it has “permeated break-up culture”. Because yes, “break-up culture” is now a thing — and it has its own very strict rules.It was hard not to think about the “consciously uncoupling”...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Confirmed That Marriage Is on the Couple's Mind After Their New Year's Prank

Fans aren’t the only ones who want Halle Berry and Van Hunt to get married — the songwriter might also make it a priority in 2022. Hunt does have a very specific condition for a wedding to happen and it’s all in the hands of the voters for the Academy Awards (no pressure at all). What would it take for the duo to walk down the aisle? “Man, maybe after ‘Automatic Woman’ is nominated for an Oscar and wins,” Hunt teased on The Domenick Nati Show on Thursday about the song he co-wrote for Berry’s movie, Bruised. That might sound like...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy