Since leaving the villa, Hugo Hammond’s name has been constantly popping up all over TikTok and making it in national headlines. Recently he was kicked out of a kebab shop at 4am after having a row over some chips. And just before that he did a very iconic branded Instagram post including a dog and some dog food. But now Hugo Hammond has well and truly divided TikTok because he’s written his own rap referring to himself as Mr H and his stint on Love Island as “the summer of pain” – obviously it’s gone viral and obviously people are rinsing him.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO