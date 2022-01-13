ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A better way to do online learning

By Thomas Arnett
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the moment I walked into Kareem Farah’s statistics classroom in Eastern Senior High School in Washington, D.C., in April 2019, I could tell it wasn’t like other high school classrooms I had experienced. When the bell rang to mark the start of the class period, there...

www.bostonglobe.com

crpe.org

Happy 2022: A vision for a better way

In January 2022, things looked bleak. But we Americans pulled ourselves together. For nearly all of the previous two years, the COVID-19 crisis had ravaged schools across the country. Moribund by bureaucratic stasis and special interests, we failed to meet our kids’ needs. Our attempts at remote instruction were a debacle. Large swaths of students struggled and dropped out. Educators got exhausted and burned out. Everyone was worried about staffing shortages, and overwhelmed with student challenges they often didn’t have the expertise or capacity to address.
Columbia University

What I learned from teaching online

Or: How I learned to stop worrying and just plan my teaching and writing. Much has been written about the downsides of online education in the covid era. This can lead one to the common – but largely false – conclusion that all online education represents a poor substitute for its in-person counterpart. Of course, most of the kinds of pandemic-related online learning that happened in 2020-21 and now will play at least a temporary role in 2022, were *ad hoc* in nature and came about in response to the impracticalities of putting a bunch of people together in a room during the pandemic.
EDUCATION
WGAL

Dozens of Philadelphia schools move to online learning

PHILADELPHIA — Dozens of schools in Philadelphia are moving to online learning asCOVID-19 cases spike. Of the city’s 215 schools, 81 are moving to remote learning for the rest of the week. Superintendent William Hite said district leaders and local health officials are closely tracking data to determine...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSJM

Growing Number Of Schools Shifting To Online Learning

From the Associated Press — A growing number of U.S. school districts are moving back to online classes because of the winter surge in COVID-19 cases. In Detroit, the shift involves 50,000 students. The change once again leaves parents juggling home and work schedules around the educational needs of their children. The vast majority of districts appear to be returning to in-person learning after winter break. But other large school systems have gone back to remote learning, including those in Newark, New Jersey, Milwaukee and Cleveland. Virus infections are soaring and sidelining staff members. The disruptions have also raised alarms about the risks to students’ academic success.
DETROIT, MI
manisteenews.com

This Michigan college is one of the best for online learning nationwide

As COVID surges, many American college and university students are learning online. By one recent estimate, the number of students enrolled exclusively in online programs had jumped 93% from 2019 to 2020, according to Global Editor in Chief for Newsweek Nancy Cooper. To help students find a "quality online education,"...
MICHIGAN STATE
oberlinreview.org

Double-Degree Students Contend with Online Learning

As the Omicron variant brings Oberlin to a standstill, students are finding themselves in close and lonely quarters with their computer screens, and the temptation to shut off their cameras and snooze until the end of class awaits as a formidable beast in the face of productivity. For Oberlin double-degree students, though, Zoom room silence isn’t an option — at least not when it comes to Conservatory classes. Although the double-degree curriculum is equal parts music and academia, one side of this loss proves heavier than the other. The crackle of a bad connection may be frustrating in academic classes, but in music classes, it’s nearly fatal.
OBERLIN, OH
Distance Education
Education
news4sanantonio.com

Are your children behaving badly during online learning?

SAN ANTONIO - Kids misbehave more when they aren't in school. At least that's what parents think. Harvard University surveyed 350 parents about how their kids acted when they were learning from home, in hybrid situations, and in school full-time. Those parents reported more instances of aggression, withdrawal, and difficulty paying attention when kids were learning remotely.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX21News.com

Better yourself in 2022 with “BetterHelp” online therapy

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Why invest in so many things, but not your mind? Especially if the option is affordable?. Loving Living Local viewers get 20% off their first month...
MENTAL HEALTH
MySanAntonio

Here are the top Texas colleges for online learning

As COVID surges many American college and university students are learning online. By one recent estimate, the number of students enrolled exclusively in online programs had jumped 93% from 2019 to 2020, according to Global Editor in Chief for Newsweek Nancy Cooper. To help students find a "quality online education,"...
TEXAS STATE
nanowerk.com

The future of learning: Cambridge Advance Online meets bionanotechnology

(Nanowerk Spotlight) 2021 was a remarkable year for Bionanotechnology. It had seen the widespread use of mRNA vaccines to fight COVID-19, formulated using lipid nanoparticles to stabilise the fragile mRNA cargo. This huge success was not the first of its kind. That had been established some 30 years ago, giving us liposomal nanocarriers (made using molecular elements similar to those that build our cell membrane) for chemotherapeutic drugs such as doxorubicin, and gold nanoparticle-biomolecule conjugates used in lateral flow tests. The synergy of nanotechnology and biomolecules has resulted in a number of commercial products and more than 60 nanostructures used in a clinical setting either for drug delivery or medical imaging.
ECONOMY
CBS Boston

Some Boston Students Walk Out Of Class Demanding Remote Learning Count Towards 180 School Days

BOSTON (CBS) – Dozens of Boston Public School students walked out of classes Friday morning demanding a temporary return to online learning. They say schools in the midst of a surge in COVID cases are not safe. At Boston Latin School, students walked out in small groups but had a unified message about the impact of the pandemic on their day-to-day learning. “We’re already not learning as much. So many [teachers] are out. We should at least have an option to be online,” said one student. An organizer told the school committee Wednesday night the protest was not directly aimed at the district...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools Temporarily Moves 2 More Schools To Online Learning Due To COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools is closing two of its schools for about a week due to COVID-19 protocols. Pittsburgh Sunnyside and Pittsburgh Schiller will be closed until Friday, Jan. 21. Pittsburgh Public Schools says that cases at those schools have reached the percentage — 5% — where a temporary move to remote learning is needed. In the meantime, while classes are taught online, no activities are being held, and Grab and Go meals will not be offered at the schools because of a cited staff shortage. Students who need the meals are instructed to go to Arsenal 6-8 for the Grab and Go services. The two schools are additions to the previous list of four Pittsburgh Public schools that are not operating in-person this upcoming week until Friday, including Pittsburgh Arsenal 6-8, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Pittsburgh Concord PreK-5 and Pittsburgh Woolslair PreK-5. Pittsburgh Brookline PreK-8 and Pittsburgh South Brook 6-8 are closed until Thursday, Jan. 20. Pittsburgh Arlington PreK-8, Pittsburgh Banksville PreK, Pittsburgh Brashear High School, Pittsburgh Carrick High School, Pittsburgh Chartiers Early Childhood Center and Pittsburgh Crescent Early Childhood Center will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
PITTSBURGH, PA

