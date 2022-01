Once mocked for handing out worksheets and showing videos to inattentive students, substitute teachers are now a hot commodity. A dearth of teachers exacerbated by the pandemic has neighboring New Jersey school districts outbidding one another for their services. While many North Jersey school districts have paid substitute teachers about $100 per day in recent years, Wayne Public Schools and others are now offering as much as $250 per day for certified substitute teachers willing to take on a long-term role.

