Oakland, NJ

Get a free COVID test kit for the price of a drink at this North Jersey restaurant

By Esther Davidowitz, NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago
Finding it hard to get your hands on COVID test kits?

Head over to Cenzino Ristorante in Oakland and order a "Vaccinator," the Italian restaurant's newly created Manhattan made with oak-barrel-soaked bourbon, Italian sweet vermouth and Italian cherries. In return, you'll receive a box containing two rapid COVID test kits.

The cost of the drink: $20. The cost of the test kits: $0.

"We just started it today, and already people are coming in for the drink," said Regina Vitti, who in 2013 with her husband, Vince, bought the 21-year-old restaurant in what originally was a private home.

The couple didn't set out to give away COVID test kits, which have proved so difficult to get that WebMD, an online publisher of health news and information, called them "rare as gems and almost as expensive."

But Vince "cornered the market," Regina said.

By going online.

He ordered, she said, test kits that the couple planned to use on the staff from both Amazon.com and a medical wholesale company — and ended up with more than 150 kits.

"He got way more than we need," she said. "We can't use them all."

What to do?

Regina, who spends many nights in her restaurant's dining room, kept hearing her customers "lament about not getting kits," she said.

She realized she may have found a fun way to draw in customers at a time when Cenzino and so many other restaurants are struggling, thanks to the pandemic.

"The cold and omicron have put a damper on dining out," she said.

A potent cocktail and free test kits? "Let's see how it goes," Regina said. She had mixologist Frank Donnelly make the cocktail.

Besides, the Vaccinator — made with bourbon that the restaurant soaks in an oak barrel for six to eight weeks ("It makes it smoother") and Carpano Antico vermouth ("It costs three times as much as other vermouth") — is so wonderful, she said, "it warms the soul; it chases the bug away."

She quickly adds that it is not intended to replace getting vaccinated or boosted.

Cenzino, which is open for lunch and dinner every day except Monday, is at 589 Ramapo Valley Road, Oakland; 201-337-6693, cenzinos.com.

Esther Davidowitz is the food editor for NorthJersey.com. For more on where to dine and drink, please subscribe today and sign up for our North Jersey Eats newsletter.

Email: davidowitz@northjersey.com

Twitter: @estherdavido

