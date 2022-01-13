ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

KYW Medical Report: The dangers of lead poisoning

By Dr Brian Mc Donough
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtw4G_0dkT62hf00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — If you live in a home built before 1978 and have a young child, you need to be aware of a potential risk.

Lead poisoning is dangerous because it doesn’t cause symptoms at lower levels, and even at higher levels, the symptoms can be subtle — headaches, abdominal pain, loss of hunger or constipation.

At these low levels in infants and young children, it can lead to developmental learning problems and behavioral issues.

The problem is not rare. In the United States, it is estimated that 500,000 children have lead levels in a high risk range.

The good news is that lead levels can be tested at a doctor’s office. Screenings and questionnaires are recommended for children under 3 during doctor visits.

Sources of lead include lead-based paint commonly found in homes built before 1978, but other sources can be contaminated drinking water and imported goods like candles and pottery.

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Health
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Poisoning#Kyw Medical Report#Kyw Newsradio#Medical Reports#Independence Blue Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
KYW News Radio

How long can you wear the same mask?

Many experts are now recommending people upgrade from a cloth mask to a more protective N95 or other similar respirators to better protect against the COVID-19 omicron variant sweeping through the United States. But how long can you reuse a N95 mask?
PUBLIC HEALTH
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy