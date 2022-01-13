KYW Medical Report: The dangers of lead poisoning

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — If you live in a home built before 1978 and have a young child, you need to be aware of a potential risk.

Lead poisoning is dangerous because it doesn’t cause symptoms at lower levels, and even at higher levels, the symptoms can be subtle — headaches, abdominal pain, loss of hunger or constipation.

At these low levels in infants and young children, it can lead to developmental learning problems and behavioral issues.

The problem is not rare. In the United States, it is estimated that 500,000 children have lead levels in a high risk range.

The good news is that lead levels can be tested at a doctor’s office. Screenings and questionnaires are recommended for children under 3 during doctor visits.

Sources of lead include lead-based paint commonly found in homes built before 1978, but other sources can be contaminated drinking water and imported goods like candles and pottery.

