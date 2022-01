Why is feeling blue a bad thing? Why does the color have to only signify depression? If this week’s best menswear releases have anything to say about it, the cool shade could be calming, tough, and damn-right exuberant, too. There’s a sherpa-lined denim jacket from a collab between Roark and Wrangler, for example, that's perfect for adventure seekers. Dior has enlisted Kenny Scharf to design a playful water tiger to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Carhartt WIP and Stone Island have released their spring 2022 collections, with many pieces cast in a spectrum of cyan and cerulean. And Saks Fifth Avenue also has a number of blue pieces from a capsule that’s all about being sporty. Indeed, there's nothing gloomy about this selection.

