There's just something about Riley Green that gets the people going. Riley's out on his We Out There Tour, but at his Atlanta stop last week, he was joined by a few Georgia legends. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones came on stage to present Riley with his own Braves jersey and rip a shot. As you can imagine, the crowd went completely bananas. The Hall of Famer is a big country music fan and has been friends with Riley for a

ATLANTA, GA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO