ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Nigerian Musician Embraces His Inner Child As He Makes His 1st Ever Snow Angel.

By Beverly L. Jenkins
InspireMore
InspireMore
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yinka Lawanson has learned a lot about Americans since emigrating from Nigeria, but a recent snowstorm gave him the opportunity to participate in a time-honored favorite: Making snow angels!. Yinka is a musician who goes by the stage name Lamboginny. Together with his wife, Taccara Rae, they share videos...

www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 0

Related
thatgrapejuice.net

Kash Doll Gives Birth to Baby Boy / Shares Name & First Look

Congratulations are in order for rapper Kash Doll!. Because the rapper has given birth to a bouncing baby boy. Taking to social media, the femcee (who has also added actress to her list of hustles in recent times), announced the arrival of her first child – Kashton Prophet Richardson.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snow Angel#Angels#Nigerian#Americans#Tiktok
Popculture

This 'Love & Hip-Hop' Star Is Currently Pregnant With Twins

Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara Le Negra is expecting twin girls! The Afro Latina beauty known for her big fro and flawless skin is basking in her pregnancy. Le Negra announced the happy news in November with a beautiful maternity shoot featuring her own mother. Since then, she's been showing off her growing baby bump, even sharing that she's expecting two girls. "I'm in love with them without even meeting them yet," the singer told HollywoodLife exclusively on Nov. 19. "I can feel them kicking. I can only imagine how they're going to look and I just am so in love."
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

The Stars Celebrated Christmas 2021 With These Sweet And Stylish Holiday Photos

Decked in everything from matching pajamas to black tie attire, some stars went all out while others kept it simple to commemorate the Christmas holiday. In years past, celebrities would go all out leading up to the holidays. They would do holiday cards in elaborate, matching ensembles and release them well before Christmas. But this year, many stars went a different route. Some released their holiday photos right before the holiday or on it. Others just took photos after opening their gifts, decked in PJs and Santa hats. However your favorites chose to ring in the holiday with their loved ones, we’re still cheesing over how cute all the celebratory images turned out.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Nigeria
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
Bossip

Birthday Girl Blue Ivy's Most Hilarious Viral Moments (So Far)

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate cultural icon Blue Ivy Carter who turns TEN today as the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive. Blessed with iconic genes, she refuses let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s dance squad and shifting the culture with her every power move.
CELEBRITIES
InspireMore

Grieving Husband Breaks Down When He Finally Gets To Hear His Wife’s Voice Again.

When we lose a loved one, we often find ourselves missing everything about them. Hearing a recording of their voice after they’ve passed away can bring out powerful emotions, as we see in a viral video shared by TikToker Araceli Cooper. In the video, Araceli explains that her mother passed away just two months ago, and that her father has been suffering from severe depression ever since. To cheer him up, she started hunting for recordings of her mom’s voice.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

In This Viral Video, It Is A Truth Universally Acknowledged That Babies Don’t Like Grass.

If your baby absolutely can’t stand getting anywhere near grass, you’re not alone. As little ones grow and develop, they go through a period of time where their nervous system makes them much more sensitive to certain textures, sights, and sounds. Each child may have something in particular they’re not a fan of, but a disdain for grass seems to be universal.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thesource.com

Eve Shows Off Her Baby Bump

With a February due date fast approaching, the retired rapper and now actress blessed us with a rare glimpse of her baby bump on Monday with the caption that said: Can’t believe how soon I‘m gonna be meeting this little person 🤰🏽✨❤️ .
CELEBRITIES
BET

Mimi Faust On How Self-Love Helped Rekindle Her Relationship With Ty Young: 'Nobody Can Make You Complete'

It looks like things are back on for one of Love and Hip Hop’s favorite couples, Mimi Faust and Tamera “Ty” Young!. The reality star and now-retired WNBA player, who got together in 2016, instantly became a fan favorite as they navigated their growing love. We often looked forward to seeing the pair’s photos showing themselves on vacation and spending quality time with Faust’s daughter Eva.
RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘My dad is the town crackhead. He cried when he met my son. Every year for my birthday, he gets me a present.’: Daughter to addict urges ‘he was someone before drugs’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Everybody knows my dad is literally the town crackhead. And if you didn’t know, now you do. He’s 10/10 an alcoholic. He was even drunk when I came out of the womb. He’s a true committed drinker.
DALLAS, TX
InspireMore

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
25K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

 https://www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy