There are few sweeter social media treats than when you discover fast food restaurant and Twitter roast master Wendy's has declared that today is #NationalRoastDay. Once a year, they invite other Twitter users - either people or other brands on the social media app - to volunteer themselves to be insulted by the burger chain. If that sounds weird to you, in fact, it's almost become an honor to thousands of users across the social media platform at this point. Their social team has a deep and hilarious history of being pretty sassy online, especially as the brand interacts with other users on the app, and #NationalRoastDay is their Christmas morning.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO