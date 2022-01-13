ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How to Unlock Galaxy Z Fold 3 Bootloader

By Furqan Shahid
wccftech.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no way to deny that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the hottest foldable in the market and despite being released last year, it still manages to outshine the competition and deliver the definitive foldable experience. Needless to say, if you are in the market for the...

wccftech.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Galaxy#Software#Smart Phone#The Galaxy Z Fold 3#Settings#The Developer Options#Oem#Usb
BGR.com

How to add wireless charging to your old iPhone for $17 at Amazon

It's pretty incredible how long iPhones last when you consider smartphones made by manufacturers other than Apple. There are definitely exceptions to the rule if you're willing to spend over $1,000 for a flagship Android phone. But the best you can typically hope for is two or three years. After that, things inevitably start to go wrong and your phone slows down. On top of that, you can definitely stop expecting to receive any new software updates after that amount of time. Meanwhile, we know people who are still using the same iPhone model they bought five years ago. That's...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to unlock the hidden trackpad on your iPhone and iPad

Apple usually does a good job at highlighting all the biggest features that the iPhone and iPad have to offer, but there are always smaller yet useful features that slip through the cracks -- like the hidden trackpad that lives within your keyboard on iOS. Usually when you're writing a...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Android 12 update ready for Galaxy S10 5G, original Galaxy Fold

As promised and expected, more Samsung Galaxy premium phones are getting the Android 12 update. The next devices to get the stable version are the original Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy S10 5G. Just before the year 2021 ended, the Android 12 One UI 4 was released for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Tab S7. That was after the 2020 Galaxy flagship phones were said to receive the same. The rollout also restarted for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip after being discontinued for a while.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Xiaomi 12 Ultra Might Not Get a Big Camera Upgrade

The Xiaomi 12 series launched last year and we had three variants in tow. Sadly, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra was missing, but the latest tip suggests that it might e on the way and come with a high-resolution camera setup, but it would not be a big upgrade in terms of the camera.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Unlock A Keyboard That Won’t Type

It can be difficult to find the exact reason of why your keyboard won’t type. This is due to several factors (such as an incompatible driver or Windows/Mac settings) that prevent the keyboard from working. Nevertheless, the on-screen keyboard can be a temporary fix. In most cases, changing the...
SOFTWARE
Android Central

Honor Magic V could edge out the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in these key areas

New renders and specs of the Honor Magic V have leaked. The leak suggests the upcoming foldable phone will outperform the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in key departments such as the display, camera and battery size. We also get a glimpse of the phone's three color options. A few days...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Google Pixel 7 may come with an under-display camera technology similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s UDC

Back in May 2021, a patent filed by Google for an under-display camera technology was surfaced on the Internet. However, it used sub-display technology, where a second screen is placed opposite to the selfie camera and a mirror is placed exactly between both. This type of technology is expensive and it may make the phone’s price hefty. Now, another patent from the company has been filed, but for a different under-display camera technology. Interestingly, the new technology could be cost-effective for Google and we may end up seeing it in the upcoming Google Pixel 7.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Android 12 update rolling out more widely to Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the US

Last week, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 received the Android 12 update on Verizon’s network in the US. Today, the update has started rolling out more widely in the country. Moreover, the update now comes with a newer firmware version, which could mean that Samsung may have fixed some bugs compared to the previous build.
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

China’s special Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets Android 12 update

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 first received Android 12 and One UI 4.0 in December. Due to unforeseen issues, Samsung was forced to halt the update for about a week before resuming the stable release. Now, the company appears to be turning its attention to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 variant that you might not be very familiar with, namely the W22 5G.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Apple’s $19 Blockbuster Hit Polishing Cloth is Back in Stock!

You thought it’s gone for good, but the Apple Polishing Cloth is finally back in stock for everyone to order. Missed Buying the Apple Polishing Cloth at Launch? Supplies are Improving and it’s Available at the Apple Online Store. Apple managed to ruffle a few feathers in the...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy