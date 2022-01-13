ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Tuchel Addresses Questions on How He Will Replace Antonio Rudiger if He Leaves Chelsea

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel addressed questions as to how he will replace German defender Antonio Rudiger should he leave the west London side.

The 28-year-old got his side's only goal in their 1-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday evening that saw them sent through to the Carabao Cup final where they will face either Liverpool or Arsenal.

Rudiger has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this season with his contract expiring this summer. Potential suitors include Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich among others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mWyY_0dkT3NKi00
IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking after his side's 1-0 win over Tottenham, Tuchel addressed how he feels about Rudiger's potential departure from the club.

"Everybody knows (he will be hard to replace)," he told Sky Sports. "It's a lot of ifs in your question. Let's wait what becomes reality."

Despite speculation over the German international's departure having circled around west London for months, a recent report suggests that Rudiger may want to stay under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel.

The report states that despite Rudiger finding his side's first contract renewal offer disappointing, he is now in improved talks with the club and may stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RX826_0dkT3NKi00
IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking about his goal on Wednesday evening, Rudiger revealed he didn't even know he'd found the back of the net when he scored.

"I just know it hit my head and I was hoping it goes in! This is what I'm working on, it's good - to get in those positions like that. Thank you!

"Last time I played here I scored. It's important to help the team and to lead by example."

