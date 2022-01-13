ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

The latest Motorola tablet looks an awful lot like an existing Lenovo tablet

By Adrian Diaconescu
Phone Arena
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a well-known fact that the coronavirus pandemic caused the mobile industry a lot of harm from both a manufacturing and consumer demand perspective, but what you might not be aware of is that the tablet market has actually expanded since the start of this global public health nightmare....

www.phonearena.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Samsung’s most exciting Galaxy upgrade might replace Android with a new OS

Samsung will soon unveil the Galaxy S22 series, which will deliver two different S22 experiences, including a Note-like model. But like every year, the newest Galaxy S will offer buyers one of the top Android experiences on the market. The company regularly delivers top-of-the-line specifications paired with Google’s latest Android release and Samsung’s UI customizations on top of that. The most exciting Galaxy upgrade that Samsung might deliver to loyal fans is something that seems impossible right now: Replacing Android with a new OS. But that’s the exciting part. That “something else” will not be a home-grown operating system. Instead, Samsung will reportedly embrace the Fuchsia upgrade that Google has been working on for a few years now.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Best iPad deals for January 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and double up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering price tag is...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorola Moto#Motorola One#K Ips#Lcd#Octa Core
BGR.com

How to add wireless charging to your old iPhone for $17 at Amazon

It's pretty incredible how long iPhones last when you consider smartphones made by manufacturers other than Apple. There are definitely exceptions to the rule if you're willing to spend over $1,000 for a flagship Android phone. But the best you can typically hope for is two or three years. After that, things inevitably start to go wrong and your phone slows down. On top of that, you can definitely stop expecting to receive any new software updates after that amount of time. Meanwhile, we know people who are still using the same iPhone model they bought five years ago. That's...
CELL PHONES
Liliputing

Lenovo Legion Y700 Android gaming tablet has an 8.8 inch 120 Hz display

The Lenovo Legion Y700 is an Android tablet designed for gaming. It’s the first gaming tablet from Lenovo, and might actually be the first Android tablet from any company designed specifically for gaming since NVIDIA discontinued its Shield line of tablets. First teased in a few social media posts...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
Country
Brazil
Liliputing

TCL NXTPAPER 10s is a 10 inch tablet with a “paper-like” display

The TCL NXTPAPER 10s is a tablet with a 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a MediaTek MT8768E processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It’s the latest in a line of tablets from TCL to feature the company’s “paper-like” NXTPAPER display technology which are full color, anti-glare screens designed for high visibility, low blue-light emission, and an emphasis on reducing eye strain. The NXTPAPER 10S should be available in Europe and China later this month for $249, but there’s no word on if or when you’ll be able to buy one in North America.
TECHNOLOGY
telecoms.com

Samsung doubles down on the smart home with a dedicated tablet

Korean tech giant Samsung unveiled its Home Hub tablet device at CES, which seems designed to be the lynchpin of a smart home ecosystem called the SmartThings Hub. SmartThings Hub technology already exists and is designed to link various smart home devices – TVs, appliances, etc – together in one ecosystem.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: Great Chromebook, great tablet

I'm usually not keen on either ARM-powered Chromebooks or dual Chromebooks/tablets. But, the latest Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 has me reconsidering. This hybrid laptop is a 2-in-1 Chromebook and tablet. The lightweight 13.3-inch tablet/display is completely detachable. Its screen is one of the things I love about this combo. It's...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Charming Child-Friendly Tablets

The TCL TKEE MINI kids tablet has been announced by the technology brand as one of its upcoming hardware solutions that will provide parents with an approachable, easy to use option to give to little ones. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek MT8167D processor along with a 2,580mAh battery to maximize usage time, while the compact design is still equipped with a seven-inch display for high-resolution visuals. The unit will connect to networks and devices thanks to WiFI 4 and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, while a USB-C port will minimize data transfer times and maximize charging capabilities.
RETAIL
Gadget Flow

TCL NXTPAPER 10s paper-like tablet offers eye protection to reduce blue light by 50%

Take care of your eyes while using a screen with the TCL NXTPAPER 10s paper-like tablet. That’s because this gadget has a display that’s very much like paper and even offers eye protection. In fact, this tablet claims to reduce blue light by 50% when compared to glossy screen tablets. Designed to combat eye strain just like its predecessors, it has a 10.1-inch IPS display with an antiglare finish. Furthermore, it also comes with a proprietary T Pen that you can use to take notes with just like a normal writing instrument. Additionally, its 8,000 mAh battery can fast charge at 18 watts. Furthermore, with a pixel resolution of 1,200 by 1,920, an aspect ratio of 14.4:9, and a ppi of 224, it provides a great viewing experience. Overall, it offers natural viewing angles as well as 64 GB of memory.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

ASUS is making a foldable Windows 11 tablet, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

ASUS has announced the first foldable PC after Intel introduced a new Evo specification specifically for foldables earlier this week. Called the ZenBook 17 Fold OLED, this is a powerful ultrabook featuring a foldable 17.3-inch OLED panel and the latest Intel hardware. There’s a lot going on here, so let’s...
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Orbic Launches The TAB8 5G Tablet With Unbridled Connectivity

Engineered with continuous connectivity for access anywhere at anytime. Orbic, a U.S. mobile device manufacturer, announced the Orbic TAB8 5G UW Tablet. The new Orbic TAB 8 5G UW tablet allows users to have immersive entertainment experience with a day’s long battery life while on the go. CES 2022...
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

CES 2022 | Samsung Display reveals new foldable laptop, smartphone, speaker and tablet innovations with devices likes the Flex G, Flex Note, Flex S and the Flex Slidable

Samsung Display has exhibited the Flex G, Flex Note, Flex S and the Flex Slidable at CES 2022, following a similar showcase last year at IMID 2021 in South Korea. All prototypes, the devices offer an insight into how the foldable market could change over the next year or two.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy