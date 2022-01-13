ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Reveals 'In-Game Management' Resulted in Silva & Kante Introduction vs Spurs

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed why he decided to give minutes to both Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante in their 1-0 win over Tottenham on Wednesday evening.

Thiago Silva has only just recovered after isolating following a positive Covid-19 test while N'Golo Kante has suffered with a knee injury in recent weeks.

The west London side did however manage to reach the Carabao Cup final with the win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTO1i_0dkT37IL00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking after the game, Tuchel revealed why he decided to give both players minutes in the midweek fixture.

"In general important but I would have preferred Thiago can stay maybe out," he told Sky Sports after the match. "We thought when we lost control and Andreas Christensen needed to go out, that we should finish in our usual shape."

"That was in-game management. I would have preferred that he had another training session and could rest a little bit more."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9hus_0dkT37IL00
IMAGO / PA Images

The German tactician went on to announce that he was disappointed with the way his team played on the day, after only giving 85% of what they were capable of.

"I'm pretty sure we would have stepped up if they would have scored. Every goal has a reaction to it.

"We were like 3-0 up and there was no need to play with 90 per cent, 85 per cent but we did."

Absolute Chelsea

5 Things Learned: Brighton 1-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side drop points yet again after another disappointing performance away to Brighton. The first half saw the Blues start slowly. However, a moment of brilliance from Hakim Ziyech gave Chelsea the lead. In the second half, Brighton's pressure paid off. An Adam Webster header was enough to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
