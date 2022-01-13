ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Colbert Spots One Of The Least Reassuring Things Dr. Fauci Has Ever Said

By Ed Mazza
HuffingtonPost
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Colbert said two years of the coronavirus pandemic may have “broken” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert. This week, Fauci warned that...

The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert Says ‘The Late Show’ Will Remain in Ed Sullivan Theater as Late Night Grapples With COVID-19

Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Just one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis during the show’s holiday break and hours after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that he was canceling the rest of this week’s shows following a positive test, Colbert addressed the various responses across the late night landscape to filming safely amid a national high in positive...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

Stephen Colbert Drags Sean Hannity’s Wildly Hypocritical Jan. 6 Texts

Stephen Colbert could not wait to dig into the latest bombshell about one of his favorite targets, Sean Hannity, after the House committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot set its sights on the Fox News host. On the eve of the Jan. 6 anniversary—“that horrible day when millions of...
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Andy Cohen Reacts to Stephen Colbert Poking Fun at His Drunk New Year’s Eve Behavior, CNN Weighs In

Taking it in stride! Andy Cohen may have some regrets about his New Year’s Eve special on CNN, but he wasn’t bothered by Stephen Colbert‘s recap of the evening. The comedian, 57, discussed the special during the Monday, January 3, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, beginning with the now-viral clip where the Bravo exec, 53, slammed former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.
CELEBRITIES
Stephen Colbert
Anthony Fauci
The Week

Stephen Colbert highlights Sean Hannity's Jan. 6 role, The Daily Show catches up with key insurrectionists

Thursday marks one year since the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, and The Daily Show took a look Wednesday night at what happened to some key insurrectionists, VH1-style. Yes, "tomorrow is the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, that horrible day when millions of Americans stared at the TV in shock and grief and said, 'Aw, crap, is that Uncle Dave?'" Stephen Colbert joked on The Late Show. "The House select committee investigating the attack has set its sights on a new target," Fox News host Sean Hannity, he said. "Last night the committee sent a letter asking Hannity to talk to them about some bombshell text messages that indicate that Hannity had advance knowledge regarding the former president's planning for Jan. 6."
ENTERTAINMENT
FanSided

Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert new tonight, January 3?

It’s the start of a new week in a new year. So should late-night television fans expect to see a brand new The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight?. Fans have waited patiently for Stephen Colbert’s return. The comedian and his crew have enjoyed a holiday hiatus, much like the rest of the entertainment industry.
TV SHOWS
The Week

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers survey urine and other fake COVID cures, test Ron DeSantis

The COVID-19 pandemic is "bad here in L.A., everybody has it," Jimmy Kimmel said on Monday's Kimmel Live. "COVID is like the new kombucha here." Yet still, "millions of Americans won't get vaccinated," he said, advising President Biden to look to Canada, where Quebec had success by requiring proof of vaccination to enter liquor and cannabis stores. "I think maybe Pfizer needs to come out with some gummies and a hard lemonade," Kimmel deadpanned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Entertainment
Coronavirus
Celebrities
The Portland Mercury

What happened to Stephen Colbert?

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. He used to be funny. He used to project kindness. Now he’s just an asshole amalgam of his old character and the worst part of the Big Bang Theory, where they just sit around saying rude things and making fun of each other to try to comfort their insecurities about their intellect despite being “geniuses.”
PORTLAND, OR
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Pees All Over The Latest Bonkers Idea To Combat COVID

The wild idea that “urine therapy” may ward off the coronavirus got the treatment from “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Friday night. Colbert mocked an anti-vaxxer’s bonkers claim that drinking his own pee was enough to keep COVID-19 at bay without the need for getting inoculated against the potentially fatal disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH

