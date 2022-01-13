Stephen Colbert Spots One Of The Least Reassuring Things Dr. Fauci Has Ever Said

Thursday marks one year since the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, and The Daily Show took a look Wednesday night at what happened to some key insurrectionists, VH1-style. Yes, "tomorrow is the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, that horrible day when millions of Americans stared at the TV in shock and grief and said, 'Aw, crap, is that Uncle Dave?'" Stephen Colbert joked on The Late Show. "The House select committee investigating the attack has set its sights on a new target," Fox News host Sean Hannity, he said. "Last night the committee sent a letter asking Hannity to talk to them about some bombshell text messages that indicate that Hannity had advance knowledge regarding the former president's planning for Jan. 6."

