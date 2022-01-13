What I’ve learned

"How could it be worse?" he said, laughing, as we reflected on the comic parade of disappointments that defined 2020. Our elderly father had endured a miserable and isolated year in his assisted-living facility in Colorado (think: meal after meal on a tray in his apartment; freezing, outdoor holiday "celebrations"; a drumbeat of "woe is me" dialogue, his mood impervious to my brother's cheerful socially distant visits). Our teenagers gave us a smattering of topics to fret over (think: fender-benders, furtive piercings, lackluster school performance, suspiciously drained vodka bottles, Wi-Fi complaints, etc.). At the end of our many conversations, I would often say out loud, "Thank God for my brother!" who had this amazing way of treating these tough topics with the depth they deserved, and a levity that made it all bearable.

