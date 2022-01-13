ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris Johnson party apology wasn't sincere - bereaved daughter

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHannah Brady, who lost her father Shaun to Covid in May 2020, has...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Care home boss was sacked from her job of 15 years for going to a lockdown birthday bash one day after Boris Johnson 'attended a leaving party in Downing Street', employment tribunal hears

A veteran care home manager was sacked for going to a lockdown party - the day after Boris Johnson allegedly attended a packed leaving do in Downing Street, an employment tribunal has heard. Selina Taylor breached Covid rules in November 2020 by going to a gathering with six junior members...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘Truly beyond belief’: Covid victim’s daughter says she ‘feels sick’ to think of No 10 party

The daughter of a man who died after contracting Covid has said it makes her “feel sick” to think Boris Johnson was allegedly “partying” on the day her father’s death certificate was signed.Shaun Brady, a key worker at the Kraft Heinz factory in Wigan, died four days before more than 100 Downing Street employees were reportedly invited to a party during the height of the first coronavirus lockdown.The email by the prime minister’s private secretary Martin Reynolds appeared to organise a “bring your own booze” evening gathering in the garden of No 10, which would be one of many parties...
PUBLIC HEALTH
loudersound.com

Queen’s Brian May calls for protests against “the arrogance, the ignorance, the dishonesty” of Boris Johnson’s government, after contracting Covid-19

Queen guitarist Brian May has contracted Covid-19, and called for protests against "the ineptitude, the arrogance, the ignorance, the deceptiveness, the dishonesty of this [UK] government led by Boris Johnson." In a series of posts on Instagram after testing positive for the virus, May reveals that he believes he contracted...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Prime minister, you leave me with no choice: either you resign – or I will

This isn’t meant to sound like an ultimatum, and I’m as sorry as anyone that it has come to this but, prime minister, you leave me with no choice: either you resign – or I will.What choice do I have? Without wishing to pull the wizard’s curtain back too far, there are only two ways to satirise something. One is to exaggerate it, and thereby to make clear its absurdity through magnification. And the other is to defend it, and in so doing show it to be indefensible.So how, exactly, am I meant to carry on? In the middle...
POLITICS
AFP

UK govt apologises to Queen for parties before prince's funeral

The UK government apologised Friday to Queen Elizabeth II, after revelations Prime Minister Boris Johnson's staff broke coronavirus restrictions by partying on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral. "It is deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning and Number 10 (Downing Street) has apologised to the palace," Johnson's spokesman told reporters. The message to the 95-year-old head of state is understood to have been sent through official channels by telephone and not personally sent by Johnson, who is under growing pressure to quit after a slew of similar allegations. He has so far tried to weather the storm of public and political outrage, apologising in parliament this week for attending one of the gatherings in May 2020 but insisting it was a work event.
U.K.
The Independent

‘This is a work event’: Dozens dressed as Boris Johnson dance outside Downing Street

Dozens of people wearing Boris Johnson masks and wigs danced outside Downing Street after details emerged of more parties held amid strict Covid rules on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year.The crowd were seen chanting “this is a work event” and “my name is Boris”, the former in reference to the prime minister's excuse for having attended an earlier party on 20 May 2020.Footage shows the imitators of Mr Johnson holding several different types of alcohol with some of them wearing union jacks around their shoulders.Police said officers moved along a group of around 50 people outside...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘commuted’ between No 10 and Chequers just after telling public to stay at home

Boris Johnson “commuted” between Downing Street and his official country residence of Chequers during the first Covid lockdown period – even after telling the public to stay at home, No 10 has admitted.The prime minister travelled to and from his grace and favour mansion in Buckinghamshire for more than 10 days after he first asked country to stop non-essential travel on 16 March 2020.Asked about the period between 16 March and 27 March 2020, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “At that time, Mrs Johnson was heavily pregnant and had been placed in a vulnerable category and advised to minimise...
POLITICS
#Uk
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s staff ‘held two parties at No 10’ night before Queen sat alone at Prince Philip’s funeral

Downing Street staff attended two separate parties on the evening before Prince Philip’s funeral amid strict Covid rules that saw the Queen sit alone as she bade farewell to her husband of 73 years, it has been alleged.The Daily Telegraph reported that two events were held on the evening of Friday 16 April 2021 – when the country was under step 2 coronavirus restrictions which banned indoor mixing.Both events were said to be leaving parties for staff working in the prime minister’s inner team. One was reportedly held for James Slack, Boris Johnson’s then-director of communications, and the other for...
U.K.
The Independent

Woman fined £12,000 for throwing birthday bash day after No 10 parties

A London woman was fined £12,000 for hosting a lockdown-busting party last year, a day after two gatherings were held in Downing Street.Vianna McKenzie-Bramble, 28, is among thousands of people who have been taken to court for breaching rules imposed by the Government to curb the spread of coronavirus.She was fined after throwing herself a 27th birthday bash, with about 40 people and a bouncy castle, in Hackney, east London, on April 17 2021.It was the same day as the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, which the Queen attended wearing a face mask and socially distanced from her family...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Most corrupt government we’ve ever had’: Public reacts to latest Downing Street party allegations

Hours after explosive reports emerged of two lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street last April, the general feeling at a branch of the Co-op where a government staffer allegedly filled a suitcase with bottles of wine was one of disappointment.The government was accused of being “the most corrupt we’ve ever had” as customers and passers-by reacted to the allegations outside the supermarket on the Strand, near Whitehall.A pair of former civil servants said they were “disgusted” by the latest allegations of leaving parties being held at No 10 last April, the evening before strict Covid rules forced the Queen to...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Furious Tory MPs put Boris Johnson on notice over No 10 lockdown party revelations

Boris Johnson was facing mounting fury from within his own party on Saturday as anger grew over the partygate scandal engulfing his premiership.Former allies were among those calling on the prime minister to stand down as MPs' inboxes filled with angry correspondence from constituents.As Mr Johnson bunkered down in No 10 after another damaging week of revelations, ex-minister Tobias Ellwood was among those floating the prospect of a change at the top, saying Mr Johnson should "lead or step aside". "We need leadership," Mr Ellwood, the chair of the Commons defence committee, told the BBC.The prime minister and his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Next Tory leader odds: The favourites to replace Boris Johnson

Bookmakers have shortened the odds on Boris Johnson being replaced as prime minister following outrage over his attendance at a “bring your own booze” event at the height of lockdown, especially now that news of two more rule-breaking Downing Street parties have emerged.Several Tory MPs have broken rank to say the No 10 garden gathering on 20 May 2020 may be resigning matter – warning that Mr Johnson’s position could soon be “untenable”.Mr Johnson is now odds-on to be replaced in 2022, according to one leading betting firm. “Our betting indicates the PM is unlikely to see out the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Ex-Johnson aide says sorry for party on eve of royal funeral

Boris Johnson’s former communications chief apologized “unreservedly” on Friday for a lockdown-breaching party in Downing Street last year — the latest in a string of rule-breaking social events that are threatening to topple the British prime minister.James Slack said his April 2021 job-leaving party “should not have happened at the time that it did.”“I wish to apologize unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused,” Slack said in a statement. “I am deeply sorry, and take full responsibility,” added Slack, who left the government last year and is now deputy editor-in-chief of tabloid newspaper The Sun.Johnson is not alleged to...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson taking the British public for fools, say bereaved campaigners

Boris Johnson has been accused of “taking the British public for fools” and pouring salt into people’s wounds after his apology in Parliament for attending a Downing Street garden gathering during the UK’s first coronavirus lockdown.Campaigners branded the Prime Minister a “walking public health hazard”, saying he had broken the rules and should resign.Hannah Brady, from Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said that if Mr Johnson does not step down then his MPs have a “moral duty” to remove him.Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Statement:"The Prime Minister's lies have finally caught up with him. 1/5 pic.twitter.com/ZhqaXNtFJy— Covid-19 Bereaved Families for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Bereaved daughter ‘feels sick’ over Boris Johnson lockdown party claims

The daughter of a key worker who died after contracting Covid-19 has said it makes her “feel sick” to think Boris Johnson was “partying” on the day her father’s death certificate was signed.Hannah Brady, a spokeswoman for the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Group, said her father Shaun, who worked at the Kraft Heinz factory in Wigan died four days before an email was sent out by the Prime Minister’s private secretary appearing to organise drinks in the garden of Number 10.Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Metropolitan Police maintains refusal to investigate Downing Street parties after bash ‘on eve of Prince Philip funeral’

The Metropolitan Police says it will not change its position on investigating Downing Street parties after allegations over two new gatherings.A spokesperson for the force told The Independent that two reported leaving events for Boris Johnson’s then-director of communications and a personal photographer on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral would not be investigated before a Cabinet Office inquiry ends.They pointed to a statement released on Thursday, which police “do not normally investigate breaches of coronavirus regulations when they are reported long after they are said to have taken place”.“However, if significant evidence suggesting a breach of the regulations becomes...
POLITICS
The Independent

No 10 apologises to Buckingham Palace for ‘parties’ on eve of Prince Philip’s funeral

No 10 has apologised to Buckingham Palace after parties were held on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, but is refusing to say if Boris Johnson knew about them.It is understood the apology was made by a Downing Street official, in a telephone call – rather than in a conversation involving the prime minister.Asked if Mr Johnson knew about the parties on 16 April last year, his spokesman said: “We have set out that the prime minister was not in No 10 in 16 April.”He also refused to say if the apology to the Palace acknowledged that the gatherings...
U.K.

