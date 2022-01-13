ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Matters/On the road to Electrification

By Paul Stancioff, PhD., Cynthia Stancioff
Sun-Journal
 3 days ago

Change is in the air, and it’s downright electric. Carbon-free renewables, their technology, and their economics have reached a stage that brightens our prospects for meaningful reductions in the greenhouse gas emissions that have threatened the future world of our descendants. It may actually be possible to start feeling good about...

Nevada Current

Community based solar option begins in earnest with newly launched NV Energy program

Policy, politics and progressive commentary An NV Energy program to expand solar access to low-income Nevadans and disadvantaged businesses is off to a solid start, a program administrator says, and is expected to continue to grow in coming years. Lawmakers during the 2019 Legislative Session passed a law essentially requiring the monopoly energy company to establish a program to support […] The post Community based solar option begins in earnest with newly launched NV Energy program appeared first on Nevada Current.
13News Now

Dominion Energy project updates miles of power lines to reduce outages in parts of Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Ronnie Walker says storms typically lead to power outages in his Port Norfolk community, but Dominion Energy is working to reduce the problem. On Thursday, crews spent hours updating power lines near the intersection of Florida Avenue and Portland Street. It's part of an ongoing project to reduce power outages across the Commonwealth, including roughly three miles of power lines in Portsmouth.
BBC

Energy firm E.On apologises for sending socks to customers

Energy supplier E.On has said it is "incredibly sorry" for sending socks to customers in a bid to encourage them to turn the heating down. It is the second major supplier to admit to a marketing gaffe when customers are facing a cost of living squeeze driven by energy prices.
PLANetizen

Sustainability Advocates Reject USPS Electrification Plan

Despite a mandate to electrify federal agency vehicle fleets by 2035, the U.S. Postal Service is only committing to replacing 10 percent of its delivery trucks with electric vehicles, a minimal pledge that sustainability advocates deem unacceptable. While the USPS revealed new, pedestrian-friendly truck designs last year, it appears most of them will still run on gas. As Kea Wilson reports, the agency, which operates the largest government-owned vehicle fleet in the nation, is citing financial and logistical challenges.
kitco.com

Electrification is driving copper prices higher

Copper prices are heading up due to increased demand from energy transition and declining grades at existing mines, said Nolan Peterson, CEO of World Copper (CVE:WCU). Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
CleanTechnica

Live Webinar: EVs & Electrification In Rural Communities

We’re starting off the new year right: CleanTechnica is hosting our first live webinar of 2022!. Moderated by our CEO, Zachary Shahan, listen in as experts from Dominion Energy Virginia and ABB’s e-mobility department discuss electric vehicles (EVs) as the next frontier of rural electrification. We’ll be talking...
CleanTechnica

Equity Must Be Central To Transportation Electrification

This week Senator Joe Manchin (D-Coal) issued remarks on the Build Back Better Act that renewed hope in its passage in 2022. “I think that the climate thing is one that we probably can come to agreement much easier than anything else,” Manchin told reporters. The $555 billion Act contains clean energy tax incentives that are necessary to meet President Joe Biden’s target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions this decade by at least 50% from 2005 levels. Transportation electrification is central to those goals.
BBC

Council went 17 years without paying for its gas supply

A council is facing a large bill after it was discovered it has not paid for its gas supply for 17 years. Beverley Town Council launched an investigation after discovering it "does not have a gas supplier, despite using and receiving gas since 2004". The problem was uncovered when a...
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
Kansas Reflector

What is wishcycling? Two waste experts explain

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Jessica Heiges is a PhD candidate in Environmental Science, Policy, and Management at the University of California, Berkeley. Kate O’Neill is a professor of Global Environmental […] The post What is wishcycling? Two waste experts explain appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Spotlight News

Gauging the resilience of complex networks

TROY — Whether a transformer catches fire in a power grid, a species disappears from an ecosystem, or water floods a city street, many systems can absorb a certain amount of disruption. But how badly does a single failure weaken the network? And how much damage can it take before it tips into collapse? Network […]
