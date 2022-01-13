ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OH Rotary collecting for Crutches 4 Africa

Sun-Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS — The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills is collecting mobility devices for Crutches 4 Africa, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to collect used and...

www.sunjournal.com

heraldstaronline.com

Rotary tradition continues

Members of the Steubenville Rotary Club continued their longstanding tradition of holding an annual Christmas party for local children. This year’s event was held Dec. 15 at East Garfield Elementary School and included 65 children from kindergarten and multi-handicap classes. The club provided a toy that was on each child’s Christmas list and an Eastern Gateway Community College toboggan to keep them warm. Both were a big hit with the children and teachers, according to Andrea Hale, who organized the event with help from several Rotarians as well as members of the Interact Club at Steubenville High School and its adviser, Scott Lane.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Journal & Sunday Journal

Shepherdstown Rotary helps EPEC

The Shepherdstown Rotary Club has provided Christmas gifts for a needy local family through the Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center’s annual holiday “Adopt-a-Family” program. In addition, the Club has donated $700 in cash to the Center, to be used to purchase gifts for other families or meet whatever...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
yourconroenews.com

A Rotary Moment: Rotary clubs start the new year with a flurry of activities

A new year begins with a flurry of activity and a look back over the projects that wrapped as 2021 came to a close. The RAH - The Rotary After Hours Club of The Woodlands Rotary Club - ended their year with a shopping spree for the kids at Journey School. More than 65 children went shopping at Target, plus each family received a $150 gift card and groceries.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Sun-Journal

‘Thank you’ from the Rotary

Despite the COVID challenges, we accomplished a lot in serving the community. From the very successful yard sale and 5k race to a very active wood splitting season to the popular new art and agriculture tour to the year’s end Christmas for Children and senior luncheon, where we served 100 to-go meals. The final event of the year was packing 39 complete turkey dinners (with all the fixings) and, with the help of the SAD 44 bus drivers, they were distributed to families in need. The Rotarian event chairs and members have stepped up to make it all happen. The proceeds from the very popular yard sale make the annual scholarship program possible. This past June, the club awarded $6,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors from the Bethel region.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#Charity#Crutches 4 Africa#The Rotary Club#Oxford Hills Rotary
Mount Airy News

Rotary spreading aid to local causes

Although it will be given more than two weeks after Christmas, the Rotary Club of Mount Airy has announced plans to distribute funding to seven different entities to further their various missions in the community. Those tapped for the grant assistance include Vincent’s Legacy, Mount Airy Museum of Regional History,...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
zip06.com

Rotary Celebrates Ugly Sweater Night

From left, Rotarians Beth Capotorto, Bill Richardson, Ann Pennington, Joan Adamczyk (aka “The Grinch”), Erika Santiago, Dona DeLeone, Ashley Lesco, and Tammy Afragola display their sweaters. (Photo courtesy of Frank Gentilesco, Jr.) East Haven Rotarians pose with Twin Pines Diner’s version of St. Nicholas, as the club celebrated...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Tahlequah Daily Press

Rotary Club Students of the Month

Olivia Carter, left, is January's Student of the Month, as presented by Rotarian Ryan Langston. Not pictured are Keys Students of the Month for December and January: Ben Schaus, Michael Mose, and Kylie Stilwell.
EDUCATION
yourcentralvalley.com

4 acquitted in toppling of British slave trader statue

LONDON (AP) — Four anti-racism demonstrators were cleared Wednesday of criminal damage in the toppling of a statue of a 17th-century slave trader during a Black Lives Matter protest in southwestern England. Protesters used ropes to pull down the bronze statue of Edward Colston and dump it in Bristol’s...
ADVOCACY
