OH Rotary collecting for Crutches 4 Africa

Despite the COVID challenges, we accomplished a lot in serving the community. From the very successful yard sale and 5k race to a very active wood splitting season to the popular new art and agriculture tour to the year’s end Christmas for Children and senior luncheon, where we served 100 to-go meals. The final event of the year was packing 39 complete turkey dinners (with all the fixings) and, with the help of the SAD 44 bus drivers, they were distributed to families in need. The Rotarian event chairs and members have stepped up to make it all happen. The proceeds from the very popular yard sale make the annual scholarship program possible. This past June, the club awarded $6,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors from the Bethel region.

CHARITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO