A 24-year-old man was convicted Friday in the shooting death of a woman and the wounding of two others at an east Birmingham home more than two years ago. Derrick Peterson was found guilty of murder in the July 15, 2019, shooting death of 28-year-old Shaneia Causwell and attempted murder for the wounding of two of her relatives – Stefon Causwell and Brandon Dozier.

