The latest census report shows that more and more people have been moving to the Cowboy State, even in the midst of a global pandemic. Part of the reason Wyoming is so appealing to the masses is how dense are population is. While the Equality State is the tenth largest over all, we have the smallest population of all 50 states. As a matte of fact, both Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico are have a higher population as well.

