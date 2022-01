Khloe Kardashian is doing her best to keep her head up amid Tristan Thompson's revelation that he fathered a third child with Maralee Nichols. A source tells ET the 37-year-old reality TV star "has been doing her best to stay positive, take care of herself both mentally and physically, and continue to focus on her biggest priority, True." The source adds that Khloe and Tristan have been in touch, and while the NBA star has been apologetic in an attempt to smooth things over after what he's put her through, the source is adamant the communication between them is strictly about matters regarding True.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO