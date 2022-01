2021 was an “exceptional year” for Crocs, according to the company’s CEO Andrew Rees. Analysts and experts appear to concur. The company on Monday posted pre-announced expectations for Q4 and the full year ahead of its virtual presentation at the 24th annual ICR conference, which begins today and runs through Wednesday. Caleres, Genesco, Boot Barn and Lululemon also announced updated guidance, though Crocs’ winning streak was a major standout. Crocs expects to hit record 2021 revenues, marking about 67% growth compared to 2020. Crocs expects Q4 revenues to grow about 42%, with a Q4 non-GAAP operating margin of about 28%. For 2022,...

