By Ray Magliozzi
Derrick
 3 days ago

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 — You are focused and driven to achieve...

www.thederrick.com

SFGate

Horoscope for Wednesday, 1/05/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): A little exaggeration works wonders. You may be uncomfortable bending the truth, but it's hyperbole in service to a good cause. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Someone who was reluctant before is now gung-ho. That's a quick turnaround. Check to make sure everything's kosher.
LIFESTYLE
bookriot.com

January 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations

Welcome to Book Riot’s January 2022 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations! New year, new you, and tons of excellent new books to check out. How to decide which book to read as you start a brand new year? Look to the stars, of course! Check out your horoscope below for a peek at the month ahead, along with a book recommendation perfect for your sign.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Your Jan. 16 Weekly Horoscope Predicts a Major Transformation Coming

Stop what you're doing and take a look around. Did you know that the metamorphosis you're experiencing on an individual level is a reflection of the collective shifts currently at play? The energy of our environment plays a crucial role in our personal lives, and right now, our environment is on the brink of transformation — one you'll likely start feeling in your weekly horoscope for Jan. 16, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Bob Saget’s Car Picked Up At LAX By John Mayer, Jeff Ross In Video Tribute To Their Fallen Friend

John Mayer and Jeff Ross remembered the late Bob Saget as they performed one final task for their friend – retrieving his car at Los Angeles International airport. The two posted an Instagram video Wednesday of their short road trip, which came three days after Saget’s unexpected death in Orlando at the Ritz-Carlton. He was 65. Saget was remembered as the pickup team tooled down the 405 Freeway on the way to the airport. “You know how effusive you have to be in your love for everyone in your life, for each and every person he loved to be told by another, ‘He...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore makes emotional health confession as fans send love

Drew Barrymore opened up to her fans with a heartfelt and candid message about her health on Tuesday. The TV host revealed she's in desperate need of a 'reboot' and feels utterly exhausted in a revealing Instagram post. Alongside a photo of her scales with a post-it note which read,...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Emme Rylan Exclaims, ‘Feels So Good to Be Back On a Set!’

Much-missed soap actress is making her way behind the camera once again. Fans have been longing for the moment when General Hospital’s Lulu wakes up from her coma. Though there is no inclination that that’s going to happen anytime soon, we couldn’t be happier for the actress who last appeared in the role. Last night, after darkness fell, Emme Rylan posted an Instagram story from behind the scenes of her new venture and teased, “Late night shoot for a fun project. Feels so good to be back on set!”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget Laid to Rest Friday in Small, Intimate Service

Bob Saget was laid to rest Friday afternoon in Los Angeles in a small, intimate funeral of family and close friends. The service for the iconic comic and actor was held at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries. Among those in attendance was John Stamos, one of his best friends and Full House co-star. “Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference,” the actor said earlier in the day via Twitter. According to People, fellow Full House...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Avril Lavigne Previews New LP ‘Love Sux’ With ‘Love It When You Hate Me’

Avril Lavigne has announced the impending arrival of Love Sux, the singer’s seventh studio album. Ahead of the LP’s Feb. 25 release, Lavigne also shared the album’s second single “Love It When You Hate Me,” featuring a verse from Blackbear. The pop-punk track follows Love Sux’s introductory single “Bite Me.” Lavigne last released Head Above Water in 2019. Love Sux marks her first LP on Travis Barker’s DTA Records label, with the Blink-182 drummer serving as co-producer on both “Bite Me” and “Love It When You Hate Me.” Love Sux 🖤💀🧡 Feb 25thhttps://t.co/NGqsHnBB9b pic.twitter.com/ZpKtiuSSjA — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 13, 2022 Lavigne previously said of...
MUSIC

