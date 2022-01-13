Horoscopes

Bob Saget was laid to rest Friday afternoon in Los Angeles in a small, intimate funeral of family and close friends.
The service for the iconic comic and actor was held at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries. Among those in attendance was John Stamos, one of his best friends and Full House co-star.
“Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference,” the actor said earlier in the day via Twitter.
According to People, fellow Full House...
