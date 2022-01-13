ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Astell&Kern creates portable hi-fi players with high style

By Jonathan Bell
T3.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstell&Kern arrived fully formed. The South Korea-based audio specialists have been making weighty, faceted pocket players since 2012. Just as the rest of the world ditched the standalone MP3 players in favour of their smartphones, Astell&Kern doubled down on audio quality and material solidity, setting out its stall as a company...

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

This portable Bluetooth speaker brings back the Walkman's legendary style

CES 2022 hasn't even properly started yet and it's already full of fun. I particularly love these new Bluetooth speakers, which couldn't be more me if they refused to play anything but Lorde, Taylor Swift and Sepultura. They're called the Victrola ME1 and ME2 and they're designed to offer best-in-class sound quality and high quality materials and cases.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High End Audio#Audio Player#Home Audio#Astell Kern#A K#The A Ultima Series#Kann#Aux#Greek#German
Ubergizmo

Astell & Kern’s Acro CA1000 Is Both A Music Player And Headphone Amp

Usually if you’re looking for a headphone amp, how it works is that the amp connects to your headphones, and the amp also then connects to your music source, whether it be your laptop, desktop, and so on. However, the folks over at Astell & Kern have unveiled a rather interesting gadget at CES 2022.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Prinker M portable temporary tattoo device creates water-resistant but washable designs

Get the tattoo you’ve always wanted without the lifelong commitment when you have the Prinker M portable temporary tattoo device. This device is easy to carry and palm-sized, letting you create designs on the go or while you travel. What’s more, the designs are water-resistant yet soap washable. Even better, using the device is simple. Just sync the app with your phone and choose from over 11,000 designs or create your own. Once you send your preferred design to the device, simply roll the Prinker M over your body to transfer the image. Meanwhile, the brand’s cosmetic inks are registered with the FDA’s Voluntary Cosmetic Registration Program and wash off easily. Moreover, each ink cartridge prints up to 1,000 temporary tattoos, allowing you many opportunities to express yourself. Furthermore, using the device is safe and works quickly. Finally, with a battery life of 4—5 hours, it keeps up with you.
ELECTRONICS
Slipped Disc

Lament for a hi-fi pioneer

StereoNet reports the death of Max Townshend, founder of Townshend Audio, makers of advanced turntables and preamps. Max suffered a fatal heart attack at 78.
ELECTRONICS
TechHive

Victrola brings retro style to its Re-Spin portable turntables

Victrola is showing its new Re-Spin at CES. This $100 retro style all-in-one record player upgrades its internal speaker for an improved listening experience. The Re-Spin will be available in summer 2022. To make the vinyl listening experience more eco-friendly, Victrola plans to make the Re-Spin 20 percent smaller by...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
TrendHunter.com

Retro-Style Portable Speakers

The Victrola Music Edition (ME) speakers were shown off by the audio brand at CES 2022 as its first lineup of portable Bluetooth speakers to provide audiophiles with access to mobile-friendly equipment that doesn't skimp on style. The speakers will be available in two models to choose from including the...
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Listen to the What Hi-Fi? playlist 2022

Every time a new issue of What Hi-Fi? is published – that's 13 times a year – we update our playlist with a new selection of the music we've been listening to (and testing with) over the past month. And guess what? Now is that time. The February...
ELECTRONICS
hackaday.com

Portable PI Powered Music Player

There was a brief time in the early 2000s when we carried cellphones, wallets, keys, and a bespoke digital media player loaded with a small selection of our music libraries. Devices like iPods, Zunes, Sandisk Sansa, and iRiver. Then as cell phones gained more storage and processing power, the two devices became one, and audio players slipped to obscurity as sports accessories. Perhaps in that vein, [BalderDragonSlayer] made his own Raspberry Pi-powered media player.
ELECTRONICS
hiconsumption.com

Astell&Kern Targets Audiophiles with a Sleek and Beautiful Headphone Amp

Wireless buds have flooded the market entirely, it’s refreshing to see certain names in the audial community aim to please audiophiles in a relatively traditional manner. Astell&Kern is no stranger to sound quality, and their latest unveil goes to show that they’re still in tune with the modern-day. With the ARCO CA1000 headphone amp, the brand is enabling listeners to get the most out of their music no matter where they are.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

RODE launches VideoMic GO II portable microphone and I can't be more excited

RODE fans, rejoice! The Australian company just announced the successor of its best-selling on-camera microphone, the VideoMic GO II, an ultra-lightweight shotgun microphone that’s packed with innovative features and said to offer superb sound quality. This is a game changer for people like me who need a compact and highly portable microphone for on-the-go video shooting.
ELECTRONICS
T3.com

Dyson Micro review: the smallest Dyson is a solid back-up handheld vac

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Dyson Micro review for those in a rush: this compact vac isn't going to be most people's first choice, but it could make an ideal second Dyson, if you aspire to be a two-Dyson household. It's also likely to be a hit with people like me, who just cannot be bothered to clean up for more than 20 minutes at a stretch – because that is the maximum battery life.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Create hi-hat patterns, snare rolls, and stutters with Hatz by Thenatan

Thenatan has released a new hi-hat rolls engine for Trap, RNB, Pop, EDM, and other music genres, designed to make creating hi-hat patterns, snare rolls, and stutters easier than ever. Hatz includes over 550 high quality hihats and you can also use your own samples. Hatz lets you use MIDI...
TECHNOLOGY
T3.com

Logitech Mevo Start review: a hassle-free camera for streaming

Logitech Mevo Start, Wireless... Mevo Start Live Streaming... Mevo - Camcorder - widescreen... We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. This Logitech Mevo Start review could be the answer to your prayers if you're just starting out as a streamer or if you want to be able to live stream from anywhere.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy