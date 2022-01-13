ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Compression stockings to the rescue

Derrick
 3 days ago

DEAR DR. ROACH: My 86-year-old mother has swollen ankles. Usually, her ankles will swell only in the summertime, but this year they have not deflated. A blood test this year indicated that she had low sodium, so her cardiologist told her to reduce her water/fluid intake and increase her salt intake...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
themanual.com

Benefits Of Compression Socks For Runners

You’ve been running for years, but lately, your legs seem heavier. Veins in your calves are suddenly popping out, and your legs cramp up after every run. If your legs are constantly cramping, or you’re looking for a more effective way to recover after long runs, the answer to your prayers might be compression socks. Runners often rely on them to get them through a long-distance run, and nurses and others rely on them to get through a long shift on their feet at work.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Register Citizen

Disruption to the Rescue

Disruption happens every time we break with tradition to start something new. Of course, going against what has always been the norm can be isolating and frightening, but only in confronting discomfort, even welcoming it, can discovery begin. I often consider medicine a fitting analogy: after certain fractures, an orthopedic surgeon must cut the bone to realign it properly to prevent a bone deformity. It’s a painful procedure, but can forestall future pain and potential disability down the line. Or consider newborn babies, which wail for good reason; their lungs are working to evacuate amniotic fluid, adapt from carbon dioxide to oxygen and start the process of vigorous blood circulation within these first breaths — likely the most difficult they will take for the rest of their lives. Every great change in history, from the wheel to the Revolutionary War, has generated a process of disruption to achieve a new “business as usual”. The result is typically a system that’s stronger and better equipped to survive.
HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

New Scientific Breakthrough Shows Considerable Decrease in Stroke, Dementia Risk With Coffee and Tea Consumption

According to recent research from the peer-reviewed, open-source medical journal PLOS Medicine, there just may be more benefits to drinking coffee and tea than we initially realized. In addition to giving you an extra boost of energy in the morning, increasing your metabolism and helping you maintain a trim and lean body weight, and even aiding in meal digestion, drinking a cup or two of these hot beverages each day can also reduce your risk of developing dementia or having a stroke later in life, too.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compression Stockings#Liver Disease#Kidney Disease#Blood Test#Salt#Losartan
Medscape News

Does Compression Sports Gear Work?

Compression socks and other garments promise to improve athletic performance. A new meta-analysis evaluates the evidence for whether they really do. A newly published article in Sports Medicine synthesized results from 183 studies evaluating the effects of compression garments in different ways. Supporters say that compression garments ― like socks,...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Baltimore

Doctors Warning Parents About Spike In Child Treadmill Burn Injuries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Doctors at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center say they have seen an uptick in patients with burns from treadmills. “There’s been a spike in people doing home exercise, buying home exercise equipment, not going to gyms, not doing outdoor activities so I think that’s sort of looking at our data seems like that may be contributing to this problem we’re seeing,” said Dr. Alejandro Garcia, a pediatric surgeon with the children’s center. Sarah Beckman went to the Hopkins center after her 3-year-old daughter Hazel got a burn from their treadmill in October. “She managed to get her arm wedged in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Sun-Journal

Blood pressure med caused terrible leg cramps

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have high blood pressure, and I hope that you can advise me. For 10 years, I have suffered with terrible leg cramps in one or both calves. I visited numerous doctors in order to learn what the cause was. Not one practitioner questioned the blood pressure medicine that I had been taking: amlodipine. My research showed that in very few cases (lucky me), cramping resulted. My cardiologist won’t believe that amlodipine causes this cramping, and he is insisting that I go back to using amlodipine, which does do a great job of controlling my blood pressure readings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KevinMD.com

7 causes of low back pain

The New Year is a typical time for resolutions, and one of the most common ones is to get healthier. For many of us, a common stumbling block is dealing with low back pain. As a rehabilitation medicine physician, my focus is nonoperative spine care within one of the top orthopedic practices in the country. Let’s talk about the causes of low-back pain and what we can do about it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
kitsapdailynews.com

Knee Sleeves 2022: Best Knee Sleeve Compression Braces That Work

Designed to help with chronic or immediate knee pain, sleeves also help flexibility and support. Quality knee support products are ideal for supporting your knees. Often people use them to help heal knee injuries as well. Yet one more reason a person may use knee sleeves is to improve circulation and blood flow. Lastly, they are used for pain management in sports like running, squat, deadlift, and basketball.
APPAREL
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Where To Buy N95 And KN95 Masks That Aren't Counterfeit

Since the pandemic started, our lives have changed, adjusted and readjusted. But a few things have stayed the same — namely, the fact that we need to wear face masks when we’re around others. However, the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has resulted in updated guidelines and mask...
SHOPPING
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
arcamax.com

Adults Who Use Marijuana And Have This Condition Are More Likely To Develop Stroke Complication

A new study looking into the effect of THC on a specific type of stroke found worse outcomes for patients who were marijuana users. A new study found that people dealing with a bleeding stroke might face worse outcomes if they’re also cannabis consumers. The study is the largest of its kind to look into the impact of THC on this severe form of stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy