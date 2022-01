This stunning vintage vehicle is the perfect classic car for any enthusiast looking for a good time. The early '60s Impala is a vehicle that has been used in everything from drag racing to low riding due to its fantastic engine options, straight body styling, and reputation within the car community. As legendary as the Impalas have become, they have also become pretty rare for many reasons, with the most prevalent being their rising popularity in recent years. In many cases, these cars take an exceptionally long time to acquire as most owners are not looking to part ways with their incredible Chevy machine. This means that any opportunity to get your hand on one of these cars should be heavily considered. Luckily a vehicle has risen from the ashes of the now chaotic classic car market to show the world that it's still possible to possess a beautiful machine from the 1960s without having to drop thousands in restoration.

