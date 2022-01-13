Motormouth: Stopping catalytic converter thefts

When Kevin Anderson bought his bedraggled 1969 Camaro Super Sport convertible in 1987, he had no idea the Chevy would not see road time for the next 27 years. He purchased the rusty car from a seller who said he needed the money to pay for a tank of home heating oil for the approaching winter, and even with the 396-cubic-inch V-8 in the trunk along with the transmission, Anderson said he could envision what the car could become. The relic was hauled to his home on the back of a rollback truck, where he attacked the restoration project with vigor.

