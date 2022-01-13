ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China hopes U.S. can enable more trade amid ‘Phase 1’ deal uncertainties

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Thursday that it hopes the United States can create conditions to expand trade cooperation, after Chinese purchases of U.S. goods in the past two years fell short of the targets in a Trump-era trade deal. China has been...

The Independent

NKorea warns of 'stronger' action following new US sanctions

North Korea on Friday berated the Biden administration for imposing fresh sanctions against the country over its latest missile tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its "confrontational stance."In a statement carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, an unidentified Foreign Ministry spokesperson defended the North's recent launches of purported hypersonic missiles as a righteous exercise of self-defense. The spokesperson said the new sanctions underscore hostile U.S. intent aimed at "isolating and stifling" the North despite Washington's repeated calls for Pyongyang to resume diplomacy that has stalled over disagreements about sanctions relief...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China touts support from Gulf states for Uyghur treatment

China said Friday it gained support on issues including the treatment of Uyghur Muslims from a number of Persian Gulf states following talks between their foreign ministers at which they agreed to upgrade relations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the ministers and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf expressed firm support for China's "legitimate positions on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and human rights." He said they "expressed opposition to interference in China's internal affairs and politicization of human rights issues." They also rejected the "politicization of sports and reaffirmed their support" for China's hosting of...
CHINA
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

China's trade war with Lithuania a 'test' the West cannot afford to fail

China is using a trade war with Lithuania as a "weapon of economic destruction" in a test of democratic values that the West cannot afford to fail, the Baltic country's foreign minister has warned. Beijing has restricted trade with Vilnius and even begun pressuring European multinationals to ditch Lithuanian...
ECONOMY
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia's military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China's Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow's control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country's empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
The Independent

Taiwan adds minelaying to defenses against China

Taiwan on Friday commissioned new navy minelayers to add to its defenses against giant rival China President Tsai Ing-wen presided over a commissioning ceremony for the navy's First and Second Mining Operations Squadrons, which will operate ships able to automatically sow large numbers of small but powerful mines at high speed without the need for divers. Such technologies are part of a strategy to deter any possible invasion from China, with its huge army and vast superiority in numbers of warplanes, ships and other weaponry. China claims Taiwan as its own territory, and has stepped up its threat...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Canada to join Mexican complaint about U.S. auto industry move

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada intends to sign onto Mexico's complaint against the United States over its interpretation of rules of origin in the automotive industry, Trade Minister Mary Ng said on Thursday. Mexico asked last week for a dispute settlement panel under the terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA)...
ECONOMY
kelo.com

China to suspend more incoming U.S. flights over COVID-19 cases

BEIJING (Reuters) – China's aviation regulator said on Friday that it would suspend two American Airlines flights from Dallas to Shanghai from Jan. 24 after seven passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on a recent flight. It will also suspend two Delta Air flights from Detroit to Shanghai from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

China's 2021 trade surplus with U.S. at $396.58 billion

BEIJING (Reuters) – China's trade surplus with the United States was $39.23 billion in December and $396.58 billion for the whole of 2021, data from China's General Administration of Customs showed on Friday. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China's Dec Trade Balance: Surplus expands amid a slump in imports

China's Trade Balance for December, in Yuan terms, came in at CNY 604.69 billion versus CNY545.90 billion last. The exports rose by 17.3% last month vs. 61.6% previous. Imports increased by 16% vs. 26% prior. In USD terms,. China reported a bigger-than-expected growth in the trade surplus, as imports dropped...
ECONOMY
UPI News

China bans more international flights from U.S.

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- China has banned flights from the United States and other countries as it struggles to contain COVID-19 cases ahead of the Lunar New Year and the Winter Olympics. The government of the People's Republic of China issued a statement on Friday updating travel guidelines. Chinese aviation...
WORLD
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Be concerned that China is a shadow owner in the US pork industry

The Chinese Communist Party is likely the furthest thing on a consumer's mind while browsing the shelves. That's the way it should be. Farming in the United States should have no ties to a genocidal government. Unfortunately, the agriculture industry does have those links. Smithfield Foods, the largest pork producer in the U.S., is owned by the WH Group. A PBS investigation showed this ownership relationship risks Smithfield Foods having to take marching orders from the Chinese Communist Party.
AGRICULTURE

